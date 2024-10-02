Misty Mountain Gaming’s 'Dice Around the World' Kickstarter Funded in 8 Minutes: A Global Adventure Tabletop Gaming Dice

TALLADEGA, AL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Misty Mountain Gaming, leaders in the tabletop gaming community, are proud to announce the official launch of their Dice Around the World Kickstarter campaign. This stand out project, which can be found at the link above, brings to life intricately crafted dice collections inspired by diverse cultures around the world, each set representing a rich cultural heritage through design and materials.Dice Around the World - which was fully funded within 8 minutes of launch, with the following two stretch goals unlocking in succession - features stunning dice sets and accessories, meticulously crafted in collaboration with cultural consultants, ensuring authenticity and respect for each culture.More Than Just Dice: A Purpose and Passion Driven ProjectWhile Kickstarters TOS does not allow for charitable donations to be attached to projects, Misty Mountain Gaming has pledged to donate proceeds from all sales of these collections - post Kickstarter Campaign - throughout 2025 to charities that benefit children and families of the represented cultures.After two years of careful designing, consulting, revising, rinse and repeating - Misty Mountain Gaming can truly call ‘Dice Around The World’ a passionate, intentional project.“Experiencing cultures and walks of life outside of my own is something that I have always been passionate about and I have been fortunate to experience many cultures throughout my life.” said Jon Turner, President of Misty Mountain Gaming. “I wanted to find a way to share those experiences with the world - dice are my thing - and what better way than through dice, a universal tool found across continents and millennia."Highlights of the Dice Around the World Kickstarter:Unique Cultural Dice Collections: Each set represents a specific culture, incorporating its history, values, and design elements.Community Response: This project was fully funded within 8 minutes of launch, with the following two stretch goals meeting and exceeding within hours.Authenticity and Collaboration: Designs created in partnership with cultural consultants to ensure respect and accuracy.Charity Focused: The intention of these sets is to make a difference in the countries/cultures they represent. A portion of all sales of these collections in 2025 will be donated to well researched charities benefiting children and families of those cultures.Join Us on This Adventure!Misty Mountain Gaming invites ALL to join the Dice Around the World adventure on Kickstarter. Be among the first to collect these one-of-a-kind dice sets while making a meaningful impact.The campaign is live now at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mistymountaingaming/dice-around-the-world About Misty Mountain GamingMisty Mountain Gaming is well known for designing and producing high-quality dice and gaming accessories for the tabletop gaming community. Dedicated to craftsmanship and community, the company strives to create products that inspire connection, creativity, and adventure. With Dice Around the World, Misty Mountain Gaming continues its mission to blend artistry and purpose.For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:Sophii Donnayohmysophii@mistymountaingaming.com

Dice Around The World | Official Kickstarter Trailer

