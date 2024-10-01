Important details to help hunters comply with new Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone in a portion of Unit 1

Lastly, Fish and Game staff will be running a CWD sampling site in Bonners Ferry at the Boundary County Search and Rescue overflow boat launch parking area. The sampling site will be open from 11 a.m. to one-hour after sunset on each of the following days:

Oct. 12, 13, 20 and 27

Nov. 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30

Dec. 1

Any hunter can drop by during hours of operation to have their harvest sampled for CWD.

In addition, Fish and Game will run regular check stations as in previous years, and staff will be available to collect CWD samples from harvested animals. Dates and locations of the check stations will be released in the weeks ahead.

Reminder that hunters can also collect and submit their own CWD samples. Sample kits can be requested by contacting your nearest Fish and Game Regional Office or by filling out the request form at https://idfg.idaho.gov/cwd/sampling-kit-request.

To learn how to collect a CWD sample, use the links below.

Testing for CWD takes approximately four to six weeks after samples are submitted. For animals sampled at the sampling site, check stations or the regional office, hunters will be given a business card with a unique barcode number on it. This number can be entered into the Fish and Game sample results website where status updates and final testing results will be posted. Hunters will only be contacted if a sample is positive.

Important reminders

The bounds of the new CWD Management Zone are “that portion of Unit 1 within Boundary County and east of the Selkirk Mountains Crest.”