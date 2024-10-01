NDDOT to visit four Tribal Nations to issue Non-Driver Photo IDs for voting

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will visit four Tribal Nations to provide Non-Driver Photo Identification (ID) Cards that can be used for voting purposes.

The photo ID cards will be issued for North Dakota residents who do not have a driver license. The Non-Driver Photo ID Card provided at these locations will be free to the public if they are 18 and older.

“These photo ID cards are a great option for individuals wanting to vote in the upcoming elections,” said Brad Schaffer, NDDOT driver license division director.

NDDOT staff will obtain photos and view documents at tribal locations. The paperwork will be processed overnight, and the Photo ID card will be mailed to residents within five days.

Dates and times for Photo ID Events:

Standing Rock Sioux, Oct. 7: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. – The Sioux County Courthouse, 303 2nd Ave., Fort Yates

Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, Oct. 8: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. – Sky Dancer Casino, 3965 Sky Dancer Way NE, Belcourt

Spirit Lake Nation, Oct. 10: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. – The Blue Building, 816 3rd Ave. N., Fort Totten

Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation, Oct. 15: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. – Northern Lights Wellness Center, 710 East Ave., New Town

Documents needed to receive a Non-Driver Photo ID Card:

Must provide a Certified Birth Certificate, court-issued name change if applies (Certified Marriage Certificate, Divorce Decree, Adoption Order) Social Security Card Proof of ND Resident Physical Address

For questions about Photo ID events, please call NDDOT at 1-855-633-6835.

For more information about North Dakota voting requirements go to state website: vote.ND.gov.

Many driver license services such as change of address, replacements and more are available online at dot.nd.gov.

