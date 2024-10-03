Family Office Networks Relaunches with Peter Apostol as CEO

Family Office Networks Peter Apostol, FON's CEO

A Peer-to-Peer Networking and Lifestyle Platform Designed for Family Offices

FON has always been about creating a space where family offices can connect with like-minded peers to exchange knowledge, build relationships, and discover strategic investment opportunities” — Peter M. Apostol

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Office Networks FON ), a premier global community for family offices, is proud to announce its relaunch with Peter Apostol returning as Chief Executive Officer.Originally founded in Palm Beach in 2014, FON established itself as a prominent force in the family office sector, expanding to two offices in West Palm Beach and Midtown Manhattan. The company rapidly expanded its reach, hosting over 200 events annually and amassing a global audience of 500,000+ subscribers, before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a temporary halt.After stepping away from FON in 2021 to advise and consult for three prominent family offices, Peter Apostol is returning to FON’s helm as CEO and partner. Apostol’s leadership during the formative years of FON cemented the company’s role as a trusted peer-to-peer networking platform, and his return signals a fresh chapter focused on fostering meaningful connections between family offices."FON has always been about creating a space where family offices can connect with like-minded peers to exchange knowledge, build relationships, and discover strategic investment opportunities," said Peter Apostol. "I’m excited to re-introduce FON as a specialized platform that serves family offices that have a less formal infrastructure, typically managing between $50 million and $750 million in assets."The newly relaunched FON will emphasize peer-to-peer relationship building, shared deal flow, and curated lifestyle experiences that resonate with the evolving needs of family offices in this niche. As family offices look for ways to add strategic value beyond just capital contribution, FON’s platform will provide the deal flow, partnership opportunities, and lifestyle experiences that allow members to leverage their expertise and broaden their impact."We recognize the importance of not just financial investments but building networks that add strategic value," Apostol said. "Our mission is to reignite the sense of community and provide tailored experiences where family offices can collaborate, grow, and lead in today's global economy."With the relaunch, FON aims to return to its roots of hosting exclusive events, offering personalized lifestyle services, and facilitating direct, peer-driven relationships across the family office landscape. Apostol’s vision for FON is firmly centered around creating a more engaged and collaborative community that allows family offices to thrive, not just financially, but holistically.For more information on Family Office Networks, please visit www.familyofficenetworks.com or contact Peter Apostol at pma@fonmc.com.About Family Office NetworksFamily Office Networks is a global community for families to share information and intelligence. The team works with a select group of top-tier investment managers and sponsors who offer substantial families access to stellar investment opportunities in areas such as real estate, venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds. In addition, Family Office Networks shares timely thought leadership on topics related to portfolio management, philanthropy, multi-generational wealth management, compliance and regulation, risk management, insurance, training, and education. The website www.familyofficenetworks.com is the hub of Family Office Networks and is a go-to resource for news related to family offices.

