Gov. Gavin Newsom Chooses New Justices for L.A. Appellate Court

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday moved to fill vacancies on the Second District Court of Appeal, nominating three current judges to join the Los Angeles appellate court. The governor also named seven superior court judges on Monday, including four in Alameda County.

