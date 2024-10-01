10/1/24 – COMMUNITY CLIMATE FAIR COMES TO KA MAKANA ALIʻI SHOPPING CENTER

News Releases, slider Posted on Oct 1, 2024 in Main

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 1, 2024

COMMUNITY CLIMATE FAIR COMES TO KA MAKANA ALIʻI SHOPPING CENTER

(HONOLULU) – Residents are encouraged to attend the Community Climate Fair on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ka Makana Aliʻi shopping center in Kapolei.

The Hawaiʻi State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission (CCMAC) and several partners are hosting the family friendly event. Interactive booths will display the many ways the state, counties and community organizations are working to address climate change.

The fair will provide networking opportunities for participants in beach clean-up events, native reforestation opportunities and other volunteer initiatives. Attendees can also become a champion for the environment by giving feedback on the state’s Climate Action Pathways.

“The community climate fairs are a way CCMAC is reaching out to the community in our co-development of our Climate Action Pathways. It is important that community members have an opportunity to share their opinions on current issues that affect them,” noted Leah Laramee, State Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Coordinator. “We hope to see you there!”

There will be prize drawings for participants and there is no charge to attend.

RESOURCES

For more information, please contact Bill Unruh, Climate Outreach Leader: [email protected].

Media Contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

[email protected]