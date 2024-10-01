Secretary Naig Encourages Proactive Biosecurity Measures Against the Threat of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

With fall migration underway, poultry producers, dairy farmers, and those with backyard flocks should harden their biosecurity defenses

DES MOINES, Iowa (Oct. 1, 2024) – As fall migration begins, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is strongly encouraging poultry producers, dairy farmers, and those with backyard flocks to proactively take steps to strengthen their biosecurity defenses against the threat of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

HPAI is a viral disease that affects both wild and domestic bird populations as well as lactating dairy cattle. HPAI can travel in wild birds without those birds appearing sick, but is often fatal to domestic bird populations, including chickens and turkeys. With supportive care, dairy cattle recover with little to no mortality associated with the disease.

“Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza continues to pose a serious risk for our state’s poultry and dairy farms as well as those who have backyard birds. We encourage all livestock producers to be alert, revisit their biosecurity plans, and ensure those measures are effectively put into practice. While preventing disease is the top priority, our team at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, in collaboration with USDA and industry partners, is prepared to respond quickly to any new detections,” said Secretary Naig. “Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza isn’t just a poultry issue or a dairy issue, it’s an issue for all of agriculture. Our emphasis on foreign animal disease preparedness and response is reflective of Iowa’s significant livestock industry, and I want to thank our farmers for their commitment and ongoing focus as we continue to meet these evolving challenges.”

Iowa’s last reported case of HPAI in poultry was announced on June 20, 2024, though cases have continued to surface in other states. To date, Iowa has reported 13 cases within dairy, with the last two cases announced on June 27, 2024. To date, 243 cases have been reported in 14 different states.

Heightened Biosecurity

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is strongly encouraging Iowa poultry producers and dairy farmers to bolster their biosecurity practices and protocols to protect their flocks and herds. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has biosecurity recommendations for dairy herds to utilize. In addition, the Department has numerous other biosecurity resources for poultry producers and livestock farms to reference on its website. Farmers or farm workers who interact regularly with both dairy and poultry or who interact frequently with other farm workers in poultry or dairy, should take extra precautions to limit possible transmissions.

Suspected Cases in Poultry

If poultry producers or those with backyard birds suspect signs of HPAI, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.



Clinical signs of HPAI in birds may include:

• Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs

• Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite

• Decrease in egg production

• Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs

• Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks

• Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs

• Difficulty breathing

• Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)

• Stumbling and/or falling down

• Diarrhea

Suspected Cases in Dairy

If dairy producers suspect cases of HPAI, they should contact their herd veterinarian immediately. Possible cases must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.



Clinical signs of HPAI in dairy may include:

• Decrease in food consumption with a simultaneous decrease in rumination

• Clear nasal discharge

• Drop in milk production

• Tacky or loose feces

• Lethargy

• Dehydration

• Fever

• Thicker, concentrated, colostrum-like milk

Food Safety

There is no concern about the safety of pasteurized milk or dairy products. Pasteurization has continually proven to successfully inactivate bacteria and viruses, like influenza, in milk. It also remains safe to enjoy poultry products. As a reminder, consumers should always properly handle and cook eggs and poultry products, including cooking to an internal temperature of 165˚F.

Public Health

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to believe the threat to the general public remains low. Any questions related to public health should be directed to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services at alex.murphy@hhs.iowa.gov.

List of Confirmed Cases

As HPAI detections are confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) in Ames, those cases are added to tracking websites located on the USDA APHIS website.