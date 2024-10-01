ODIHR opens election observation mission in the United States

WASHINGTON D.C., 1 October 2024 - The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) today opened an election observation mission for the 5 November general elections in the United States, following an invitation from the national authorities.

As one of the OSCE’s 57 participating States, the United States has committed to holding elections in line with OSCE standards and inviting international election observers. This is the eleventh time that ODIHR will assess federal elections in the U.S. since its first election observation mission in 2002.

This Limited Election Observation Mission is led by Tamás Meszerics and consists of 15 international experts based in Washington, D.C., and 64 long-term observers from 27 OSCE countries, who will be deployed throughout the United States from 5 October.

Observers will closely monitor all key aspects of the elections, including the campaign both online and offline, the work of the election administration, the legal framework and its implementation, respect for fundamental freedoms, campaign finance, the use of voting technologies, media coverage and the resolution of election disputes. Media monitoring will form an integral part of the observation. Observers will also assess the implementation of previous ODIHR election recommendations.

The mission will hold meetings with representatives of federal and state authorities, political parties, as well as from the judiciary, civil society and the media. On election day, ODIHR will join efforts with a delegation from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA).

An interim report will be published some two weeks before the elections to update the public and media on the observation. The day after the elections, the mission’s preliminary findings and conclusions will be presented at a press conference. A final report assessing the entire election process and containing recommendations will be published some months after the end of the election process.

For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities, please visit https://www.osce.org/odihr/elections/usa.

