Acting Head of OSCE Mission Cornelia Taylor visits Mitrovicë/Mitrovica region to engage with civil society and media

Today, the Acting Head of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, Cornelia Taylor, visited Mitrovicë/Mitrovica region to engage with local organizations supporting people with disabilities and survivors of domestic violence, and to meet with women editors and journalists.

The visit began at “Podrži Me”, an inter-community daycare center for people with disabilities, where Taylor met its representatives, and Anastasija Đorđević of the youth-led initiative Young Leaders for Kosovo. Discussions focused on the challenges of working with diverse communities and people with disabilities.

At their premises, Taylor also observed an OSCE-supported art session involving youth activists, art students from the Serbian-language University in Mitrovica/Mitrovicë North, and “Podrži Me” staff, volunteers and beneficiaries. The project aimed to create a more welcoming space by painting and decorating the centre’s entrance hall.

Taylor then met with Serbian-language media professionals, including Tatjana Lazarević, editor-in-chief of KoSSev, Ana Marija Ivković, editor-in-chief of Alternativna, and Mirjana Milutinović executive director and journalist Sandra Dobrić of Kontakt Plus Radio. They discussed various topics including safety of journalists, funding, challenges faced by female journalists, and the role of media in combating disinformation.

In Mitrovicë/Mitrovica South, Taylor visited Down Syndrome Kosova to discuss the importance of ongoing efforts to support and advocate for the full rights and inclusion of people with disabilities, and took part in an open discussion with organisations promoting the rights of persons with disabilities.

The visit concluded with a meeting at the Centre for Protection of Women and Children “Raba Voca,” where Taylor and Director Fidane Hyseni discussed the shelter’s vital work and its co-operation with the OSCE Mission.

“From fostering inclusivity for people with disabilities and supporting survivors of domestic violence, to addressing the unique challenges faced by women in journalism, I am here to highlight the importance of empowering communities, promoting diversity, and strengthening collaboration to overcome shared challenges,” Taylor said.

“This visit has only reinforced my strong belief that the dedication and hard work of the people and organizations I had the pleasure to meet with today will drive meaningful and positive change,” Taylor concluded.