Oil paintings by Utrillo, Le Pho, Edward Seago will headline Ahlers & Ogletree's two-session auction, October 9th & 10th

The Fine Estates & Collections auction, starting at 10am Eastern time both days, has over 750 lots and will be held online and live in the Atlanta gallery.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Original oil paintings by the acclaimed artists Maurice Utrillo (French, 1883-1955), Lê Phổ (Vietnamese/French, 1907-2001) and Edward Seago (U.K., 1910-1974) will headline a two-day Autumn Fine Estates & Collections auction planned for Wednesday and Thursday, October 9th-10th by Ahlers & Ogletree, online and live in the Atlanta gallery, starting at 10 am Eastern time both days.The two-day event, comprising more than 750 exceptional lots, will feature fine art by renowned artists, fine watches and other luxury accessories, exquisite Chinese export porcelain and tableware, 18th and 19th century furniture, hand-woven Persian textile rugs, Asian arts and decorative accessories. The Ahlers & Ogletree gallery is located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW in Atlanta.The Maurice Utrillo and Lê Phổ paintings are both Day 2 offerings. The oil on canvas by Utrillo is a cityscape rendering titled Montmartre that is artist signed lower right, having a label with title to verso. The work measures 18 ¼ inches by 21 ¾ inches (canvas, less frame) and has an estimate of $50,000-$75,000. Utrillo was a French painter of the School of Paris who was quite famous for his cityscapes.The circa 1972 oil on silk laid to Masonite board still-life by Lê Phổ is titled Les Dahlias Blancs (The White Dahlias). The painting is artist signed lower right, titled and inscribed “New York, Wally F. No. 44” to verso. It measures 19 ¾ inches by 25 ½ inches (board, less frame) and should realize $30,000-$5,000. Lê Phổ was born in Vietnam and studied at the École des Beaux-Arts of Hanoi and Paris.Edward Brian Seago’s oil on canvas street scene titled Piccadilly Circus is the expected top lot of Day 1, with a healthy pre-sale estimate of $25,000-$35,000. The mid-20th century work is signed lower left and has a gallery label to verso for MacConnal-Mason & Sons, Ltd. It’s 20 ¼ inches by 26 ¼ inches (canvas, less frame). Seago was an accomplished self-taught artist who worked in watercolors and oils.Staying with Day 1, there are several fine wristwatches up for bid, including six collectible Rolexes. The top expected watch is a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona watch with Swiss-made perpetual Zenith movement, three subsidiary dials, and a rubber oyster flex strap with stainless steel flip lock clasp. It’s marked 'Rolex' to the dial, 18k to the case, and the model number and serial number to the case sides (est. $20,000-$25,000).An oil on canvas painting by Michael Stack (American, b. 1947), titled Evening Storm Over Velarde (1986), 30 inches by 48 inches (canvas, less frame), signed and dated lower left and with a gallery label to verso for Altermann Galleries (Santa Fe, N.M.) has an estimate of $10,000-$15,000.A cold painted cast bronze sculpture by Dave McGary (American 1958-2013), titled Long Soldier (1988), signed in cast to the back of the base, dated and numbered #23 of 30, attached to an oak base and having an overall height of 40 inches, is expected to change hands for $8,000-$10,000.A watercolor on paper by Edward Borein (American, 1872-1945), titled Cowboys on Horseback (1944), signed and dated (‘Edward Borein / 1944”) lower right and with a Knoke Gallery label to verso, measuring 9 ¾ inches by 13 ¾ inches (paper, less frame) should realize $5,000-$10,000.Certainly one of the more charming items in the auction is late 19th century pair of 18k yellow gold, carved bone and polychrome enamel opera glasses by George Le Sache (French, 1849-circa 1920) for Tiffany & Company (American, 1837), showing retail marks to the frame (est. $3,000-$5,000).A circa 1940 lithograph on black and ivory wove paper by Grant Wood (American, 1891-1942), titled Approaching Storm, from an edition of 250, pencil signed lower right and published by Associated American Artists (N.Y.), 11 ¾ inches by 8 ¾ inches (paper), should hit $3,000-$6,000.An untitled (Interior Scene, Woman Reading by Window) oil on canvas painting by William Worcester Churchill (American, 1858-1926), signed “Churchill” lower left and nicely housed in a frame measuring 29 ¾ inches by 37 ¾ inches, is expected to find a new home for $2,000-$4,000.Over to Day 2, where a 19th century untitled (Portrait of a Terrier) oil on canvas by Rosa Bonheur (French 1822-1899), unsigned, inscribed “Vente Rose Bonheur 1900”, with a paper label to verso for Robert Frank Paintings & Drawings, 12 ¾ inches by 8 ¾ inches (canvas), should reach $6,000-$8,000.A large Persian antique hand-woven Serapi rug from the early 20th century, having lovely floral and geometric designs and decorated in colors of red, blue, ivory and tan, apparently unsigned and measuring an impressive 12 feet 2 inches by 11 feet 9 inches, has an estimate of $4,000-$6,000.This color lithograph on paper by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (French, 1864-1901), titled Mademoiselle Marcelle Lender, en bust (1895), published by Pan Berlin from the original Pan edition of 1,100, monogrammed in plate, 13 inches by 9 ½ inches, should bring $8,000-$12,000.A pair of Chinese Export rose famille Mandarin porcelain vases, each having a pierced lid, leaf form handles, enamel decorations with moths, flowers, and reserves with court figures, ducks and roosters, one retaining retail labels but otherwise unmarked, both 7 ¾ inches tall, should fetch $1,000-$1,500.Also from the Orient, a Chinese silver filigree stacked round box inset with two jade bangles, blue enamel, coin symbols and various semi-precious gemstones including amethyst, unmarked and measuring 4 inches tall, with a 2 ¾ inch diameter, is expected to find a new home for $600-$800.Online bidding will be available at bid.AandOauctions.com, as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Previews will be held Monday, October 7th, and Tuesday, October 8th, from 10am-5pm. Times quoted are Eastern. The public is invited; no appointment is needed.Ahlers & Ogletree is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them directly at 404-869-2478; or, you can send them an e-mail, at consign@AandOauctions.com.To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the Autumn Fine Estates & Collections auction planned for Wednesday and Thursday, October 9th and 10th, beginning at 10 am Eastern time both days, please visit www.aandoauctions.com . You can also follow A&O on Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.# # # #

