House GOP Leadership: U.S. Must Continue to Stand with Israel

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), and Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) released the following statement after Iran launched a direct attack against Israel:

“Iran is again brazenly attacking Israel with a barrage of rocket fire and an apparent coordinated terrorist attack. The world is watching as Israeli families seek safety and shelter as waves of missile attacks light up the sky. We pray for their safety and urge the Biden-Harris Administration to deliver a strong message to the Iranian regime that this unjustified violence and terror must end. The strategy of appeasement has failed, and a policy of interdiction is not enough.



“American leadership has never been more important, and the world should know that the United States will continue to stand firmly with Israel as it fights for its very survival. Our adversaries are carrying out increasingly dangerous attacks because of Biden and Harris' weak and failed foreign policy. The world needs America to return to a maximum pressure campaign against Iran, and President Biden needs to make clear that there will be decisive economic and potential military ramifications for these actions.”