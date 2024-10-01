Submit Release
Raising Awareness for Breast Cancer

Yesterday, Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang, alongside the Commonwealth Cancer Association, members of the CNMI Legislature, and numerous government and community partners, officially proclaimed October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

