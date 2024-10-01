Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Over $2.5 Million in Growth and Opportunity Virginia Grants  

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $2.5 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for 21 projects focused on creating workforce pipelines for targeted industries and supporting the cultivation of critical industry resources to attract and grow Virginia-based businesses.

“GO Virginia enables us to make strategic investments in pivotal projects targeting regionally identified opportunities and nurturing collaboration between the private and public sectors for robust economic growth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These projects showcase the innovative partnerships that GO Virginia aims to cultivate which are strengthening our workforce and propelling the Commonwealth forward in key industries.”

GO Virginia is an economic initiative focused on fostering regional collaboration to create jobs in traded industry sectors. The program focuses on investments in workforce development, start-up ecosystems, sites and infrastructure, and cluster scale-ups.

“Today’s announcement highlights this administration’s unwavering commitment to strengthening Virginia’s economy on the local, regional, and statewide levels,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “By investing in talent, removing barriers to opportunities and fostering innovative collaboration, the GO Virginia program is able to actively shape our growing economy in ways that will serve all Virginians.”

In addition to the awarded GO Virginia funding, the 21 awarded projects will leverage an additional $1,527,455 million in local and non-state funding.

"We would like to thank the regional council leadership and project partners for their work in advancing these impactful projects,” said Chair of the GO Virginia State Board Nancy Howell Agee. “GO Virginia continues to recognize and facilitate strong regional economic development efforts that create the right environment for private-sector job growth and puts the Commonwealth in a position to compete to win."

Since the program’s inception in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 311 projects and awarded over $134 million to support regional economic development efforts. To learn more about the GO Virginia program, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/gova.

A FULL LIST OF THE AWARDED PROJECTS CAN BE FOUND HERE:

Per Capita Applications

United Way of Southwest Virginia GO TEC Expansion 2 | $491,196

Region 1: Counties of Bland, Smyth, Tazewell, Wythe and Washington

United Way of Southwest Virginia will add five new careers connection labs, one in each participating locality, that will be constructed into eight career pathway modules utilizing the GO TEC career connection labs framework. This project will increase the pool of qualified candidates in identified key regional clusters.

GO TEC Region 3 Expansion | $489,381

Region 3: Counties of Brunswick and Henry

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) will add two new Career Connections labs in Henry and Brunswick counties that will focus on advanced manufacturing and IT modules. This project will also add equipment used for currently taught modules in 16 middle schools with existing career exploration labs, as well as a ninth- and tenth-grade bridge pilot program in Henry County that would bridge the gap between the current middle school GO TEC programming and CTE education.

Progress Park Lot 10 | $425,876

Region 1: Counties of Bland and Wythe

The Joint Industrial Development Authority (IDA) of Wythe County will advance site readiness of Lot 10 in their Progress Park industrial park. This projects aids in growing regional economy by expanding the number of business-ready sites. The project is projected to create long-term benefits in industries such as advanced manufacturing, emerging technologies.

Educating Engineers for the Region 2 Workforce | $367,000

Region 2: Counties of Amherst and Nelson, and the City of Lynchburg

Randolph College, in partnership with local colleges, school systems and employers, will expand a qualified workforce in the multi-disciplinary engineering program in mechatronics and robotics. The program will include dual enrollment opportunities in partnership Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) as the central hub of dual enrollment offerings for area high schools and will require paid internships for students going through the program once at Randolph.

Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board TPI | $250,000

Region 8: Counties of Augusta, Bath, Clarke, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren, and the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Waynesboro and Winchester

The Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board (SVWDB) will determine gaps and opportunities to expand the workforce in the manufacturing and the transportation and logistics industry clusters. SVWDB will act as the Talent Pathways Planning Initiative industry cluster talent coordinating entity, and in partnership with WorkED, will create a comprehensive talent pathways plan, serving as a roadmap for future workforce development projects.

Developing IT and Cybersecurity Certification Pipeline (ITCCP) to Advance Cluster Growth | $202,872

Region 2: Counties of Montgomery and Pulaski, and the City of Radford

Radford University, in partnership with Commonwealth Cybersecurity Initiative Southwest Virginia, will increase the number of certifications earned in the information technology field by establishing a Pearson Virtual University Enterprises (VUE) testing lab and market the need for certifications to college students and regional employers. This project will also connect certified students to regional businesses through internships and career fairs in the form of a Talent Connector Program.

Administrative Approvals: Planning Grants

MRRP Site Selection Identification and Evaluation, 2024 | $100,000

Region 1: Counties of Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth and Wythe, and the City of Galax

The Mount Rogers Regional Partnership (MRRP), in partnership with participating localities, will increase the inventory of shovel-ready sites in Region 1 by hiring a consultant team to collect site date, conduct GIS analysis, and conduct fieldwork to identify 20-30 sites of at least 50-100 acres that may be ripe for future development. The sites will then be further studied to determine the 10 sites best suited for future development.

Wildwood Commerce Park Site 1 Due Diligence | $100,000

Region 1: Counties of Carroll and Grayson, and the City of Galax

The Blue Ridge Crossroads Economic Development Authority will complete initial due diligence reports and assessments for Wildwood Commerce Park Site. This work will aid in increasing shovel-ready sites in the region. The site, which is 105 total acres with 50 developable acres, is anticipated to be eligible for future economic activity after initial due diligence assessments are completed.

GMP Clean | $100,000

Region 2: Montgomery County and the City of Roanoke

Montgomery County and the city of Roanoke will partner to survey the regional needs to identify and implement a pilot cleanroom space. The pilot cleanroom space in this project will be utilized to test and promote a state-of-the-art modular cleanroom model. The project encourages the growth of the life sciences and biotechnology industry clusters within Region 2.

Workforce Development Plan for Western Tidewater Mechatronics Program | $100,000

Region 5: Counties of Isle of Wight and Southampton, and the cities of Franklin and Suffolk

The Paul D. Camp Community College will fill higher-paying jobs in the logistics industry sector by exploring needs and opportunities for mechatronics training through a planning phase project for employer engagement and development of additional mechatronics career and technical education programming. This planning phase would involve working with employers in the region regarding skill needs and where gaps currently exist, as well as strategies for meeting those needs.

Career Investigations: Pathways to Your Future | $100,000

Region 7: Counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and the cities of Alexandria, Manassas and Manassas Park

Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) will work with middle school students focused on Computer Science, Life Science, Emerging Technologies, Financial Services, and the Health Science industries with the development of a comprehensive nine-week readiness and exploration curriculum. The curriculum content will include real word examples, hands-on activities, interactive lessons, and a dedicated module that will help students develop their personalized academic and career plans. This project will increase the awareness of middle school students of in-demand STEM-H careers within the region and develop a pathway to careers.

Future Kings Life Sciences Workforce Development Pilot Program | $100,000

Region 7: Counties of Loudoun and Prince William, and the City of Manassas

Future Kings will accelerate entry-level job readiness for emerging biomedical job opportunities in life sciences for underserved black and Latino populations by increasing the pool of interested students in the K-12 system and create a pipeline of area secondary students. This project will also provide two internship opportunities for graduate students and college credit opportunities for secondary students.

WiseLink Coalfield Transformation Project | $99,481

Region 1: Counties of Dickenson, Lee, Scott and Wise, and the City of Norton

Wise County will increase the inventory of shovel-ready sites in Region 1 by hiring consultants to develop a preliminary transmission planning strategies report that will determine the scope of resources required to significantly bolster the electric power grid in the region. The project will result in a large capacity increase that will make land within the Region more marketable to firms with high electrical needs such as data centers.

Greater Richmond Cluster Analysis | $87,500

Region 4: Counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico, and the City of Richmond

The Greater Richmond Partnership (GRP) will analyze the Richmond subregion and make recommendations on strategies for growing clusters specific to the area. The foundational research and strategies generated by this plan will also be leveraged by PlanRVA as they begin to generate a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for the region.

SciTech Innovation District Planning Grant | $75,000

Region 7: Loudoun County and the City of Manassas

The economic development offices of Prince William County and the city of Manassas will bring together public and private stakeholders to the table to develop an Innovation District (also known as a Research Park). This work supports existing and new high-growth technology companies; stimulates higher paying jobs; and attracts investment in the area.

Winchester Airport Advanced Air Mobility Pipeline Study | $71,000

Region 8: Counties of Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren, and the city of Winchester

The Winchester Regional Airport Authority will perform a comprehensive market analysis, develop a talent pipeline playbook and an analysis of available land to define a clear pathway for launching, bolstering and accelerating the emerging advanced air mobility industry cluster. Funding will support a market feasibility study and the development of an advanced air mobility workforce playbook.

Career Pathway Development Initiatives for the Lynchburg Region | $40,500

Region 2: Counties of Amherst, Bedford and Campbell, the towns of Amherst and Appomattox, and the City of Lynchburg

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance (LRBA) will increase the pool of qualified workers in the materials and machinery manufacturing targeted industry sector through a skills gap analysis determining the skills not being taught in the Lynchburg area that would benefit area employers seeking a qualified local talent pool. After reviewing the skills gap analysis, the LRBA will hold employer-school leadership roundtables to educate educators about workforce needs and employers about educational offerings available.

UAS BVLOS Key Site Initiative | $35,392

Region 5: City of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach

This study will identify an optimal location for unmanned systems testing and training enabling locality and industry partners to equip the site and develop workforce training curriculum.

ASD Agricultural Campus Site Planning | $25,000

Region 1: Counties of Carroll, Lee, Tazewell and Washington, and the City of Bristol

Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD) will increase their capacity to provide workforce training, agricultural expertise, and resources for small armers aspiring to grow their market access, as well as access to capital for businesses looking to expand. This project includes the development of a physical location that fosters innovation, collaboration and curriculum for early-stage and small-scale agricultural businesses in Region 1.

Amelia County Regional Commerce Center Planning Grant | $21,000

Region 3: Counties of Buckingham, Charlotte, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward

Amelia County Economic Development Authority recently acquired a 134-acre site that is not currently served by water, sewer or gas. This project includes a site sector suitability study to determine which of Region 3’s targeted industry clusters could be supported.