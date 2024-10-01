DONATIONS URGENTLY NEEDED FOR THE PROFESSIONAL BEAUTY ASSOCIATION’S DISASTER RELIEF FUND IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE HELENE’S WIDESPREAD DESTRUCTION

The Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) helps beauty industry professionals recover from natural disasters with 100% of funds going directly to those in need.

Scottsdale, AZ, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) , whose mission is to advocate and fight for the rights and professionalism of the beauty industry, is urgently seeking donations for the Disaster Relief Fund as thousands of industry professionals are impacted by the devastating destruction of Hurricane Helene.

Founded in 1955, the PBA Disaster Relief Fund was created to help industry professionals pay for essential items such as clothing, food, bills and supplies during times of natural disaster. The fund is supported by generous donations from industry professionals and businesses and has distributed more than $2 million to help industry professionals get back on their feet following catastrophic disaster. 100% of donations go directly to those in need.

“Over the weekend, we received an unprecedented number of applications for Disaster Relief Fund assistance from professionals across all sectors of the beauty industry,” shares Rachel Molepske, PBA Director of Leadership Operations & Charitable Programs. “We expect that number to grow significantly as power and cell service are restored and we are making an urgent plea for donations to help those affected.”

DRF applicants continue to share how Hurricane Helene has impacted their livelihood:

“We really need help. We can’t work and they are saying it could be 2-3 weeks before we even have water. The roads are blocked, and we can’t leave.”

“This has been a complete devastation. I have no idea when clients will be able to safely return, and I still have to somehow figure out how to pay rent. My heart is broken.”

“We have been without running water or electricity for 5 days now. We don’t know when our power will be turned back on here or at the shop. Half of our city is underwater. Trees knocked down many power lines, and the roads were destroyed by water. There is little food and gas from Hendersonville to Asheville.”

Please help beauty industry professionals get the support they desperately need! Please DONATE and spread the word.

PBA would like to thank L’Oreal and SalonCentric who have already committed $15K each to DRF. Donations of any size are appreciated and needed. For more information, or to apply for help or donate, please visit https://www.probeauty.org/disaster-relief-fund/.

About The Professional Beauty Association

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is dedicated to advocating and fighting for the rights and professionalism of the beauty industry, and is committed to the long-term success of beauty professionals and the businesses that employ and support them. Founded in 1955, the PBA Disaster Relief Fund was created to help industry professionals pay for essential items such as clothing, food, bills and supplies during times of natural disaster.

