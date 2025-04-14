Creative Realities Announces Participation in Upcoming Planet MicroCap Event

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Planet MicroCap Showcase Conference in Las Vegas on April 23 and 24, 2025. Management will provide a general presentation, to be webcast live, on April 23 at 4:00 pm Pacific Time and host one-on-one meetings with investors all day on April 24. Individuals attending the conference are encouraged to contact Planet Microcap directly for meeting availability.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its ClarityTM, ReflectViewTM, and iShowroomTM Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day to day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogicTM and AdLogic CPM+TM programmatic advertising platforms.

Contacts

Media:

Christina Davies

cdavies@ideagrove.com

Investor Relations:

Chris Witty

cwitty@darrowir.com

646-438-9385

ir@cri.com

https://investors.cri.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.