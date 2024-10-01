ZeroV Begins Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Gubernatorial Proclamation, Memorial Ceremony at the Capitol

A crowd stands behind Governor Andy Beshear as he prepares to sign a proclamation declaring October 2024 Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A memorial display of electric candles and flowers to honor the Kentuckians lost to intimate partner violence over the previous twelve months.

FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear, Secretary Eric Friedlander, and Representative Stephanie Dietz joined ZeroV, the statewide voice on ending intimate partner violence in Kentucky, at the Capitol today to begin Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) with a gubernatorial proclamation and a memorial ceremony for Kentuckians lost to intimate partner violence.

Each October, DVAM helps shed light on the pervasive issue of intimate partner violence and empowers people to come together as communities to address this epidemic. Kentucky has one of the highest rates of domestic violence in the United States, with 44.5 percent of women and 32.9 percent of men who have experienced sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner with an intimate partner violence-related impact in their lifetimes.

"Everyone knows someone impacted by intimate partner violence. Survivors are our family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, and fellow community members,” said Angela Yannelli, CEO of ZeroV. “By gathering today, we are sending the message that they are not alone – that their communities see them and hear them and are working together to build a world that is safe for survivors and for everybody."

Andrea Robinson, the president of the ZeroV board of directors and executive director of Owensboro Area Shelter & Information Services (OASIS), emphasized the importance of focusing on survivors and recognizing intimate partner violence as a pattern of coercive and controlling behaviors in order to develop effective solutions to end it.

"When we center survivors in our efforts to address this public health crisis, our focus expands beyond immediate crises to the deeper truth of what intimate partner violence is - a pattern of violent, coercive behavior used by one partner in an intimate relationship to exert power and control over another partner in the relationship," said Robinson. “Centering survivors means listening to and believing them, recognizing that they are the experts of their own experience, and supporting them in their decisions, whatever those decisions are.”

The Governor’s proclamation joins legislative resolutions declaring October to be DVAM, introduced in the Senate by Senator Whitney Westerfield and Senator Denise Harper-Angel and in the House by Representative Stephanie Deitz.

Robinson also led this year's Speak My Name ceremony, commemorating the 26 Kentuckians who lost their lives to intimate partner homicide in the previous twelve months. During the ceremony, audience members placed candles on an altar of remembrance. One candle was placed for each name read aloud, as well as one for the many other victims lost to intimate partner violence.

“Today, we have moved a little closer to the future we envision,” says Robinson, reiterating the importance of DVAM as an opportunity for Kentucky to reaffirm its commitment to creating a future without violence. “Let us remember to keep moving toward this future each day and to bring others along with us."

By raising awareness about intimate partner violence in October, and every month, communities can help reduce stigma and let survivors know they are not alone.

ZeroV invites Kentuckians to participate in DVAM this month by:

Participating in the national #Every1KnowsSome1 Social Media Campaign: Engage with us on social media using the hashtag #Every1KnowsSome1 as we share educational resources and messages of hope, spreading the word and creating a united front against IPV.

Wearing purple on Purple Thursday: On Thursday, October 17, wear purple to show your support for IPV survivors and your commitment to ending abuse! Take a selfie in your purple and share it on social media with #PurpleThursday #DVAM #Every1KnowsSome.

Donating to ZeroV: Visit www.zerov.org/zero_hero_supporter to make a gift on the official #GiveForDV Day of Giving on Thursday, October 26. Your donation will go directly to survivors through ZeroV's Flex Funds, which provide survivors and their children with the resources they need to rebuild their lives free from abuse.

Participating in local DVAM Events: ZeroV’s 15 member programs serve all of Kentucky’s 120 counties. Visit our Shelter Programs page to find your local ZeroV program and visit our DVAM 2024 Events Calendar for more information on their DVAM activities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.