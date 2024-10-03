TapClicks and ABC Digital Group Fuel Latin American Advertising Growth with Technology and Expertise

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, announced today that their partnership with the ABC Digital Group is delivering technology-based benefits in the rapidly growing Latin American (LATAM) advertising arena. TapClicks has worked with the ABC Digital Group as an implementation services provider and reseller partner for over 3 years. ABC Digital has operations in the US and Europe, with a number of TapClicks success stories in these regions. They have also already started marketing and selling the TapClicks Smart Marketing platform across Latin America.

According to Statista, regarding LATAM advertising growth: “Total advertising spending in Latin America is expected to reach nearly $34 billion by 2024. The Statista source forecast that digital advertising spending will surpass traditional ad expenditure in Latin America. While the internet will attract almost 17.7 billion U.S. dollars, offline media's ad spend will stand below 16 billion dollars. Digital ad spending was projected to continue to expand in the next few years, exceeding traditional ad expenditure by over 10 billion dollars by 2027, according to the estimates.”

There is also a huge opportunity to develop the e-commerce market in the region. According to the PagSeguro white paper, “E-COMMERCE AND PAYMENT LANDSCAPE IN LATIN AMERICA,” the segment of e-commerce is expected to expand at a rate of 22% year-on-year until 2026, reaching $870 billion. It further states: “Online shopping has enabled LATAM consumers to access a wider array of products and services from around the globe. It has empowered them to compare prices, seek better deals, and reduce the time spent on routine purchases—an advantage highly valued in Latin America’s bustling and traffic-ridden urban centers.”

“In addition, technological advancements have kept on improving the online shopping experience in LATAM. The use of Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) and other innovative solutions has allowed e-retailers and online service providers to enhance marketing capabilities, elevate customer services, and offer customized experiences to their clients.” Source: https://blog.international.pagseguro.com/en/new-white-paper-ecommerce-and-payment-landscape-in-latin-america .

Advanced data intelligence tools such as the TapClicks platform are essential for marketers, agencies and brands. In the dynamic digital ecosystem, agile decisions based on accurate data are mission-critical to optimize results from advertising spend. Marketers that deploy advanced data intelligence tools, capable of integrating the most relevant information and using AI, are best prepared to serve their customers and stand out in the market.

“We share with ABC Digital the belief that it all starts with data, connecting all of a client’s data sources, building their story telling, providing actionable insights to grow revenue, increasing the audience, and delivering operational efficiency,” said Chel Heler, Chief Growth Officer at TapClicks. “We look forward to delivering technology to support digital marketing growth strategies in LATAM.”

“I am very confident that TapClicks will help sustain the growth of the advertising business in Latin America by providing a solution that can streamline the workflow, provide security with complex data connections, and give more freedom to focus on what matters most - insightful analytics and impactful reporting,” commented Ana Browne, CEO, ABC Digital Group.

Working together, TapClicks and the ABC Digital Group support new business strategies via AI and machine learning, analytics, streamlined business operations, market development, and optimized monetization.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9,000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, see www.tapclicks.com.

About ABC Digital Group:

With over 20 years of global experience in digital media, the ABC Digital Group develops quick solutions and digital strategies to transform your business, increase reach, leverage and expand your product or solution to other markets, and maximize revenue. Headquartered in Connecticut with clients in United States, Europe and Latin America. For more information, see https://abcdigitalgroup.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

