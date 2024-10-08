Author Jackie Spencer Announces New Book Release: HALLOWEEN 'Season of the Delectably Wicked'

"Season of the Delectably Wicked"

A vivid and accurate description of the history and wonders of Halloween and the season from horrid details of the past to what is now.

A Strong Spirit is Eternal” — James Andrew of Midwest Book Review

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackie Spencer’s Book, HALLOWEEN "Season of the Delectably Wicked" Takes On A Haunting Halloween Mystery Tour

Jackie Spencer is glad to announce the release of her upcoming book, "HALLOWEEN" Season of the Delectably Wicked". This eagerly expected sequel takes readers to the most magical and creepy aspects of the fall season. It is masterfully written with a blend of history, myth, and a touch of the macabre.

Halloween is a holiday celebrated with vigor around the globe. It serves as the perfect backdrop for Jackie Spencer’s exploration of the season’s beauty and mysteries. Jackie Spencer takes readers on a spellbinding journey from the origins of Halloween to the present day. Readers may expect to be engaged with fascinating facts, enchanting verses, and hair-raising stories that celebrate the season in all its spectral glory.

In the book, "HALLOWEEN" Jackie Spencer describes the rich history of Halloween. She reveals the origins of reputable rituals and centuries-old legends. The book covers everything from witches' rituals to true werewolves' uncanny transformations and vampires' appealing charm. She explores the darker sides of these stories, revealing disturbing mysteries.

This book covers many intriguing themes, including how witches became connected with flying on broomsticks and their generations-old potions and spells. Jackie Spencer also examines the allure of passion and aphrodisiacs and how they have shaped Halloween traditions. The book's section on Lilith, a mysterious and powerful figure with a timeless story, is particularly engaging. Jackie Spencer illuminates Lilith's role as Adam's first wife, shedding light on this ancient wickedness and her importance in Halloween mythology. Lilith is so fierce, even Lucifer is afraid of her. Fall is evoked in the book by evocative descriptions of its dazzling hues and crisp air. Jackie Spencer's writing is full of wonder and nostalgia.

This sequel's mix of fact and fiction is impressive. Spencer's extensive research into spiritualism and mediumship gives readers a fresh perspective on these misunderstood practices.

Jackie Spencer warns that some of the more passionate and provocative topics may not be suited for younger readers.

The Witch of Kilkenny, Alice Kyteler, is recounted in the novel, "HALLOWEEN" along with other great content. Jackie Spencer's portrayal of Kyteler's life is beautiful and enlightening as it reveals historical witchcraft and its condemnation. The book also offers a new viewpoint on werewolves, from their origins to their traits.

Jackie Spencer's writing path is as engaging as her books. She was raised on the Southern Indiana-Kentucky border with honesty, hard work, and spirituality. Early writing success established the scene for a busy career, but life's darker twists and turns led her to explore more cryptic and dramatic themes. Spencer discovered peace and inspiration in Florida's beautiful coastlines after overcoming personal challenges and escaping her past.

"HALLOWEEN" is the fifth installment in Spencer’s Delectable Spirit Books series, a collection known for its dark yet enlightening narratives. Jackie Spencer’s writing always offers hope and redemption, reminding readers that there is light even in the darkest moments.

At Halloween, this book will be a must-read for anybody interested in the season's mysteries and wonders. From start to finish, the book's history, myth, and personal insight will attract readers. Jackie Spencer again displays her mastery, enchanting, educating, and possibly frightening.

The book, “HALLOWEEN” "Season of the Delectably Wicked" is available to purchase at www.amazon.com/author/jackiespencer

For more information, interviews, or review copies, please send an email to floridasunkist@msn.com.

For More Information

Jackie Spencer

110 Standish Circle

N Fort Myers, FL 33903

Phone: (239) 565-0064

Email: floridasunkist@msn.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.