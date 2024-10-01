NOW HIRING! TBI Business Tech Support – Intermediate

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position.

Business Tech Support – Intermediate Technology and Innovation Division TBI Headquarters Davidson County 1 Vacancy

Summary:

Learns the technical and business functions of program areas to provide hardware and software technical support. Completes all assigned incident and service requests within the Service Level Agreement (SLA) determined for the request type. Uses the Incident Management System to provide status of incident and service requests. Works with Business Tech Support-Advanced and IT Manager to maintain hardware inventory, including peripheral devices, as hardware is added, reassigned, or surplused. Responsible for deployment of new hardware, including scheduling, delivery, setup, installation, and user training. Responsible for surplusing all outdated hardware, including destruction of hard drives and removal of equipment. Works with Business Tech Support-Advanced and IT Manager to obtain approval, schedule visits, and travel to TBI field offices to provide information updates and/or address technical issues.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of experience in any one of the areas listed (1) the resolution of data manipulation errors, the maintenance of computer hardware or the correction of other related system operations problems for computer system hardware or software; or (2) the strategic planning of hardware or software components; or (3) applications programming, or (4) the systematic analysis of user and systems requirements for computer or information systems; or (5) training or instruction of individuals in systems analysis, applications programming, or proper utilization and implementation of hardware or software systems components within computer or information systems.

Substitution of a Specific Associate’s Degree for the Required Bachelor’s Degree: An Information Technology Associate’s degree may be substituted for the required Bachelor’s degree.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Experience in one of the following areas may substitute for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years: (1) the resolution of data manipulation errors, the maintenance of computer hardware or the correction of other related system operations problems for computer system hardware or software; or (2) the strategic planning of hardware or software components; or (3) applications programming, or (4) the systematic analysis of user and systems requirements for computer or information systems; or (5) training or instruction of individuals in systems analysis, applications programming, or proper utilization and implementation of hardware or software systems components within computer or information systems.

Substitution of Graduate Coursework for the Required Experience: Any graduate coursework in management information systems, business data processing, business systems analysis, computer and information systems, or computer accounting may substitute for the required experience on a year-for-year basis to a maximum substitution of one year. (Thirty-six graduate quarter hours or a master’s degree in the above fields is equivalent to one year of experience.)

OR

One year of experience as an Information Systems Associate, with the State of Tennessee.

Monthly Salary: $4,517 – $6,758

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 62013. This position will remain posted from October 1 – October 7, 2024 for five business days.