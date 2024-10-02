The Black Saber Group E-Clip has a New and Improved Design

E-Clip Right Side E-Clip Left Side E-Clip attached to Iridium® Extreme

The E-Clip has undergone design updates to provide a more secure attachment between the E-Clip and the Iridium® Extreme

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Black Saber Group , a company focused on secure voice and data, announces the new design of the E-Clip The E-Clip is the first and only (outside of the E-Dock) commercially available, exportable, AES-256 encrypted voice communication device for the Iridium Extremesatellite phone, with a user managed encryption graphical user interface (GUI).After conducting multiple tests and receiving feedback from customers, Black Saber Group has implemented an improved design of the E-Clip. The new more rugged design improves the security of the attachment of the E-Clip to the IridiumExtreme and provides a better gripping surface for the user to hold the E-Clip and satellite phone.The BSG E-Clip design now includes latches, locking pins, dustcovers, and an extended back to solidify the attachment between the E-Clip and Iridium9575 and offer additional protection from dust and water. A demonstration of how to attach the improved E-Clip to the IridiumExtreme is below and highlights the features of the new design.Black Saber Group focuses on each customer’s unique needs, and offers customizations, when possible. This device is available domestically and internationally. For further inquiries reach out to info@blacksabergroup.com .About Black Saber Group: Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Black Saber Group focuses on providing strategic solutions, new technology, and innovative practices to solve current and future secure communication and location information challenges for a diverse range of clients, including governments, corporate entities, and private individuals.Additionally, we are an authorized service provider and value-added manufacturer for Iridium satellite communications, covering both voice and data. Black Saber Group prioritizes the needs of its partners, ensuring customized and effective solutions for all secure communication and data requirements.

E-Clip Improved Design Feature Highlights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.