Oregon celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October

Oregon joins in the celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) this October. It’s a time to celebrate the contributions people with disabilities have made in workplaces and recognize businesses that support employees with disabilities.

This year’s theme of “Access to Good Jobs for All” specifically speaks to Oregon’s commitment to expand the number of employment opportunities for people with disabilities and the quality of those opportunities.

As Governor Tina Kotek’s proclamation of NDEAM says, “The State of Oregon will continue to take steps throughout the year to recruit, hire, retain, and advance individuals with disabilities and work to pursue the goals of opportunity, full participation, economic self-sufficiency, and independent living for people with disabilities.”

In 2022, 46% of Oregon residents with disabilities ages 18 to 64 were employed, compared with 80% of people without disabilities — about a 34% gap (source). State programs including Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) are working to help more people with disabilities enter and stay in the workforce.

“Our communities and economy are stronger when people with disabilities are included,” said VR director Keith Ozols. “For too long, people with disabilities have not had the same access to education and training programs that can lead to stable, high-demand careers. Oregon Vocational Rehabilitation is committed to building employment-related supports and connections so all have access to career pathways and the well-being employment brings.”

NDEAM webinar series

Partners in Oregon’s Employment First Initiative invite everyone to join a series of webinars in October about resources and services available for job seekers with disabilities and businesses looking to diversify their workplaces.

Webinars are scheduled noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays in October. For details on each session and accessibility information, go to Oregon’s NDEAM event web page.

Oct 1 – Oregon’s Employment First Initiative

Oct. 8 – Financial empowerment tools supporting good jobs for all

Oct. 15 – Stop and learn for business: Good jobs for all, beyond the bias

Oct. 22 – Beyond the classroom: Career paths for students with disabilities

Oct. 29 – Good jobs for all with Vocational Rehabilitation

These events are hosted by the Oregon’s Department of Human Services (ODHS) Office of Developmental Disabilities Services and Vocational Rehabilitation program, the State Rehabilitation Council, the Oregon Commission for the Blind and the Oregon Department of Education.

Employment resources for people with disabilities

ODHS offers resources to support Oregon residents with disabilities in achieving, maintaining and advancing in employment.

Ticket to Work is a free federal program for people who are blind or have a disability and receive Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income. People who are 18 to 64 years old and want to work may access this program to prepare for work and find a job.

Information on these programs is available on the ODHS web page “Get Help Finding a Job.”