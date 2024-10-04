Startaria Releases First Single Sea Dreams From Upcoming EP

Startaria at The Whisky A Go-Go releasing new single.

Dream Pop Fused With 90s Alternative Brings Fresh Sound

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Startaria is a newly formed L.A.-based duet featuring singer/songwriter Lindsey Star from Abyssopelagic and indie rock guitarist/songwriter Michael Lion, formerly of The Color Wheel. Together they are releasing their first single, Sea Dreams, from their forthcoming EP. Song produced by Lindsey Star and recorded/engineered at Play Rec Studio in Los Angeles.The music of Startaria is heavily retro influenced by 90s alternative, Dream Pop and 60s folk reflecting homage to Cocteau Twins, Cranberries and Mazzy Star. The duet found their unique pop sound through local Southern California performances and music venue residencies for their cover band, Bedrock, which they formed during the pandemic.Startaria performed at The Whisky A GoGo over the weekend, officially announcing their new duet venture, Startaria and performing live the single Sea Dreams.You can find Sea Dreams on Spotify. Sea Dreams Single Bundled with the release of the new single, is the official music video for Sea Dreams, enhancing the song's narrative. Sea Dreams Video Press Contact: Vicky Gallion, The Gallion Company PR 310.613.0709

Sea Dreams Official Video

