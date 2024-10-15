Harvard Alumna, Paula Panagouleas Miller, Pioneered Karmascore to Elevate Relationship Management with an Innovative App

Measure the Moments That Matter Paula Panagouleas Miller, Founder and CEO, Karmascore

A Visionary Founder and CEO of Karmascore Simplifies and Deepens the Art of Relationship Management Through Data-Driven Insights

EAST LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karmascoreis an innovative relationship management and analytics mobile app created by CEO Paula Panagouleas Miller and her team.Paula is a Harvard graduate and trailblazing entrepreneur. As the daughter of a Greek immigrant, wife, mother, and author, Paula brings a diverse set of life experiences and a passion for helping people build meaningful connections.She’s a Certified Relationship Coach and serial entrepreneur with a string of successful ventures behind her and has led global teams in multi-million-dollar enterprises. Her experience spans notable roles within Fortune 500 companies across sectors like banking, corporate treasury, and investment firms.These rich professional insights were the catalysts for the creation of Karmascore, a tool designed to empower users not only to manage but also transform relationships.Paula holds a Master of Liberal Arts from Harvard University, a Master of Business Administration (Summa Cum Laude) from Tiffin University, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Dayton, where she earned Dean’s List honors.Paula’s leadership and entrepreneurial vision have earned her several prestigious accolades, including being named a distinguished listee in Marquis Who's Who, recognized in MSN’s Top 10 Pioneering Entrepreneurs of 2024, and honored as one of Woman’s World’s Top Five Female Entrepreneurs of 2024.She was also highlighted as a Top Visionary Entrepreneur by USA Today and has been featured and quoted in Forbes, Thrive Global, Authority Magazine, and other leading publications. Additionally, Karmascore was awarded the Stellar Business Award for Best Mobile Relationship Health Application.Reflecting on the vision behind Karmascore, Paula said, "In an era dominated by digital interactions, the complexities of nurturing real, meaningful relationships can feel overwhelming. Karmascore was born out of the need to help individuals build stronger, healthier connections while identifying the relationships that may be holding them back. Our app offers users the tools to cultivate deeper self-awareness and take control of their emotional landscape. It’s not just about managing relationships—it’s about mastering them."Nicholas Charchenko, formerly from Google and currently the CTO of Karmascore, shared his thoughts on the technology behind the app, "What sets Karmascore apart is its seamless integration of relationship analytics with an intuitive, user-friendly design. Powered by advanced algorithms, our app provides users with a deeper understanding of their relationship patterns, equipping them to create and maintain fulfilling connections. Working alongside Paula has been an incredible experience—her leadership is both supportive and inspiring."Virginia C. Dori, Co-Founder and CMO, added, "Karmascore's unique blend of cutting-edge analytics and accessible design allows it to cater to the individual needs of each user. The app’s subscription options offer flexibility, making it an effective tool for anyone seeking to improve their relationships. As a member of the Karmascore executive team, it’s a privilege to work with Paula, whose intelligence, empathy, and drive set a powerful example for us all."Take the first step towards transcending your relationships with Karmascore. Download the app today for free from the iOS App Store or Google Play, and start your journey to building connections that truly matter.ABOUT KARMASCOREKarmascore is a woman-founded relationship management and analytics company redefining how individuals approach their connections. The Karmascore app empowers users to track their relational growth, foster better interactions, and focus on the moments that matter most. By integrating relationship management into the realm of self-care and emotional well-being, Karmascore is poised to make a lasting impact on mental health and personal growth. Learn more and download the app at www. karmascoreapp .com.MEDIA INQUIRIESContact: Virginia C. DoriCo-Founder and CMO, Karmascorevirginia.dori@karmascoreapp.com

