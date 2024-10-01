Arts Agency and Humanities Council usher in October's Arts and Humanities Month

RI's Arts and Humanities Month is themed Culture: A Beacon of Resilience

Providence, R.I. --The R.I. State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and Rhode Island Humanities (RI Humanities) have partnered to celebrate national Arts and Humanities Month in October. The Councils will host programs, webinars and celebrations, which explore how arts and culture are aligned with this year's theme, Culture: A Beacon of Resilience.

Beacons – like culture – draw us closer; illuminate paths forward; and help us navigate uncertainty. This month's programming explores how culture can be our guide and provides support to the sector as it navigates our uncertain times, and it seeks a sustainable future.

Read Gov. McKee's proclamation declaring October Arts and Humanities Month in Rhode Island.

In addition to the programming listed below, RISCA and RI Humanities will continue their important work of creating useful tools, policies and resources that strengthen our arts, culture and humanities communities. Both Councils have additional details available on their websites, www.arts.ri.gov and www.rihumanities.org.

"In times of uncertainty, we turn to arts, culture and the humanities for healing, strength and support. This is something we all experienced during the pandemic," said Todd Trebour, Executive Director of RISCA. "This month's programs explore and amplify this function of culture as well as the ways we can support the cultural sector in navigating the ever-growing challenges we collectively face."

"Rhode Island Humanities is proud to partner with RISCA to serve the state's vibrant cultural sector. Cultural organizations in communities across RI serve as beacons of knowledge and creativity, attracting neighbors and visitors alike to learn and make connections with each other. We hope you engage with the many activities going on throughout October and into November as we mark this year's National Arts and Humanities Month," said Elizabeth Francis, Executive Director of Rhode Island Humanities.

Interested in joining the Councils in celebrating Arts and Humanities Month? In addition to participating in the programs listed below, you can take part in arts, cultural and humanities-focused events that are meaningful to you and your community. Spread the word by communicating the importance of arts and culture to friends, family, neighbors and community leaders.

Here are the programs RISCA and RI Humanities have announced. To register and RSVP visit our calendars at www.arts.ri.gov and https://rihumanities.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 15, Risk Assessments and Emergency Preparedness for Cultural Institutions, 4 p.m.-5 p.m., webinar.

RISCA and RI Humanities present a webinar from the Conservation Center for Art and Historic Artifacts. This webinar will provide a big picture overview of emergency planning and preparedness, with a focus on organizations and entities with archives and collections.

Wednesday, Oct. 16, Arts and Health: Mix and Mingle, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Providence Art Club, 11 Thomas St., Providence.

Join RISCA and the R.I. Departments of Health for an evening of creative connections and community building. The free networking event is open to artists, creatives, health professionals and other innovators who believe in the power of the arts to engage communities and improve well-being. Presented by the joint venture, Rhode Island Arts and Health Partnership. There will be a brief presentation about the Arts and Health Initiative. Registration and more information.

Thursday, Oct. 17, Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., webinar.

The National Coalition for Arts Preparedness and Emergency Response (NCAPER) will share an overview of crisis preparedness and emergency management in the arts field. You will gain insight into the readiness/response/recovery cycle, learn about local and national resources, and explore what the arts ecosystem can do to prepare and become more resilient.

Thursday, Oct. 17, Open House, 3:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m., Wanderground Lesbian Archive/Library, 681 Park Ave., Suite 11, Cranston.

Join the Wanderground Lesbian Archive/Library at their open house to celebrate their new space in Cranston. Bring your curiosity, questions, and friends. You'll learn more about Wanderground's work and hear about Instigator/Lesbrarian Mev Miller's recent participation in the nationwide United We Stand: Connecting Through Culture initiative as community content partners for a new Rhode Tour focused on LGBTQIA+ History in Rhode Island. This event is free and open to the public.

Note: The Wanderground space is wheelchair accessible on the first floor, however the restroom is not ADA compliant. Apologies for the inconvenience. The United We Stand: Connecting Through Culture nationwide initiative supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities and focused on combating hate-motivated violence. As part of the initiative, Rhode Island Humanities is working with community content partners to develop tours on the free, mobile Rhode Tour app to deepen public understanding of complex community, state, and national histories.

Friday, Oct. 18, BL?CK ?RT Fair, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Public Shop and Gallery at 50 Agnes St., Providence.

Join archivist, artist, and writer Janaya Kizzie and other Rhode Island creatives for an evening of community and creative workshops at Public Shop & Gallery in Providence. Hear from Janaya about their recent participation in the nationwide United We Stand: Connecting Through Culture initiative as a community content partner for a new Rhode Tour focused on LGBTQIA+ History in Rhode Island. The United We Stand: Connecting Through Culture nationwide initiative supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities and focused on combating hate-motivated violence. As part of the initiative, Rhode Island Humanities is working with community content partners to develop tours on the free, mobile Rhode Tour app to deepen public understanding of complex community, state, and national histories.

Saturday, Oct. 19, Grant Jam, 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m., AS220, 115 Empire St., Providence.

Join New England-based arts and humanities grant makers for a panel discussion about their funding, followed by time for more informal conversations and networking. Participating funders include RISCA, RI Humanities, Interlace Grant Fund, New England Foundation for the Arts, Providence Arts Culture + Tourism, and the Awesome Foundation. More information on Grant Jam. Monday, Oct. 28, Emergency Preparedness and Business Insurance for Artists, noon-1:30 p.m., webinar.

This interactive session is tailored for artists seeking to safeguard their health, safety and artistic practices. Whether you're recovering from a recent disaster or planning for one, this training equips you with the tools to protect yourself and your practice from the unexpected. This session is relevant to artists of all disciplines and will be led by Craft Emergency Relief Fund.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, Opening Reception and Meet the Artists, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill, Providence.

Artworks by Robin Spears Jr., Charlestown, Narragansett Indian Tribe citizen, and two emerging Rhode Island-based artists will be on display at the Atrium Gallery. The art features traditional artwork utilizing natural materials from the eastern woodland and coastal landscape. Reception is free and open to the public.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 20, Culture for Climate Action-Rhode Island free online three-part webinar, noon-1:15 p.m.

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) has partnered with UMass Amherst Arts Extension Service and Culture Climate Strategy to present a free, three-part webinar series. This series explores how arts, cultural heritage, history and preservation organizations can and are leading creative climate action, inspiring staff, board and community members to contribute to an equitable clean energy transition. With the climate crisis having an impact on communities throughout Rhode Island, these timely webinars explain how arts and culture organizations can make a difference. Virtual sessions

? Creative Climate Action for a Just Transition, Wednesday, Oct. 30, noon-1:15 p.m. Cultivate new narratives for a regenerative climate future in Rhode Island and explore how arts and humanities organizations can address climate change. ? Strategies for Organizational Resilience and Sustainability, Wednesday, Nov. 6, noon-1:15 p.m. Explore ways to implement clean energy and enhance resilience in facilities and operations and find various funding and financing options at the state and federal levels. ? Evaluating your Facilities and Operations, Wednesday, Nov. 20, noon-1:15 p.m. Understand how to assess your facilities and set SMART goals for climate action.

Wednesday, Nov. 13-Sunday, Nov. 17, National Humanities Conference, R.I. Convention Center, Providence.

RI Humanities is proud to co-host the National Humanities Conference (NHC) with the Federation of State Humanities Councils and National Humanities Alliance. The conference theme: Making Waves, Navigating Currents of Change is inspired by the connection between water and human communities, behavior, and decisions over millennia. ? Walter H. Capps Memorial Lecture at the 2024 National Humanities Conference Friday, Nov. 15, 5:15 p.m.-6:30 p.m., First Baptist Meeting House, 75 N. Main St., Providence. ? Held at the historic First Baptist Meeting House, this year's Capps Lecture will feature Lorén M. Spears (Narragansett), executive director of the Tomaquag Museum, Akeia de Barros Gomes, vice president of maritime studies at Mystic Seaport Museum, and Linford D. Fisher, associate professor of history at Brown University; the conversation will be moderated by Mack Scott (Narragansett), visiting associate professor of slavery and justice at Brown University.

The Capps Lecture is open to all conference attendees and is also free and open to the public - seating is limited and registration is required. Register by Friday, Nov. 1, at RI Humanities website Interested in volunteer opportunities? Visit rihumanities.org for details.