Miles Mediation & Arbitration Announces Upcoming General Civil Mediation Training Program

Atlanta, Georgia – Miles Mediation & Arbitration is excited to announce its upcoming General Civil Mediation Training program, scheduled for December 5-8, 2024, at its Atlanta Resolution Center. This unique in-person training provides aspiring mediators with the opportunity to hone their skills under the guidance of seasoned professionals, including Joe Murphey, who has mediated over 3,000 cases, along with experienced mediators Rex Smith and Peggy Roth.

The training, approved by the Georgia Office of Dispute Resolution, sets itself apart from virtual offerings by providing an immersive learning experience in a collaborative environment.

“We are excited to present this training to the legal community,” says Tangela Richmond, director of education at Miles. “We know that you have plenty of options when it comes to civil mediation training in Georgia. We have taken a thoughtful approach in developing this curriculum and think it will provide attendees with the skills and knowledge to build successful mediation careers.”

Participants will engage in an intensive four-day curriculum covering key topics such as:

The history behind, and purpose of, alternative dispute resolution (ADR) methods including mediation

Georgia court systems and processes and how mediation fits into them

The role of the mediator, and the qualities of a successful mediator

The difference between facilitative and evaluative mediation

Different techniques used in mediation including facilitation, problem-solving, questioning, reading body language, dealing with difficult people, and working through impasses

The mediation process itself

Ethics and professionalism in mediation

The importance of the written settlement agreement and what it should include

Confidentiality of mediations and exceptions to it

Handling escalating tensions at mediation

Diversity and mediation, including explicit and implicit bias, and culturally specific behavioral nuances mediators must be aware of

How to develop your skills as a mediator

To ensure personalized attention, the class size is limited. Attendees will enjoy hands-on learning experiences, including role-playing and Q&A sessions. “At Miles, we believe mediation training should equip you to become a successful and sought-out mediator, not just to check the box and register, but to truly excel,” says Joe Murphey. “I’ve mediated thousands of cases over nearly 20 years, and I have much to share beyond the minimum requirements.”

In addition to comprehensive training, participants will have the opportunity to connect with Miles’ Operations, Business Development, Marketing, and Finance teams to enhance their mediation practice. You’ll also enjoy a cocktail reception with Miles’ neutrals, lunch with John Miles, the founder and chairman of Miles, and three months of complimentary access to continuing legal education (CLE) courses offered by Miles’ Education Division—plus a swag bag!

Miles is also planning a two-day, twelve-hour civil mediation practicum on December 14 and 15, featuring five in-person simulations to help you develop and practice your mediation skills.

For more information about the General Civil Mediation Training program and to register, please visit https://milesadr.ce21.com/item/civil-mediation-training. For questions, please call our Director of Education, Tangela Richmond, at 470-668-2967 or email training@milesadr.com.

The fact that a training program has been approved by the Georgia Office of Dispute Resolution does not imply that any particular court-annexed or court referred program must or will accept as neutrals those who have completed that program. Each local court program exercises discretion with reference to the qualifications of each neutral and may inquire into the training received by such neutral. Completion of a state-approved program does not automatically qualify one as a neutral in any particular local program.

Miles Mediation & Arbitration is shaping the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) industry with our comprehensive professional services model that combines the expertise of our highly skilled, diverse panel of neutrals with an unparalleled level of client support to guide and empower parties to fair, timely, and cost-effective resolution regardless of case size, specialization, or complexity. For more information, please call 888-305-3553 or email support@milesadr.com.

