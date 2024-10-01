Psychotherapist Offers Suggestions on How to Cope with Election-Season Divisiveness

Psychotherapist's writings offer potential antidotes to political and social divisiveness. Minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen

‘Tis the season for candidate debates and rampant divisiveness. Is there some method that can calm the stormy waters and bring about a sense of decency?

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the elections draw closer, one word might seem to be predominant in the minds of voters: division. Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians and independents seem to be more divisive than ever.

After he was beaten by Los Angeles police officers in 1991, Rodney King famously uttered the words, “Can’t we all just get along?” More than three decades later, the answer sadly appears to be … no.

Among the definitions of division is “disagreement between two or more groups, typically producing tension or hostility.” But, just as Rodney King pleaded, it doesn‘t have to be that way.

The late Dr. Pieter Noomen, psychotherapist and senior minister of three Protestant churches, wrote about division on his website, www.wordsforall.org. Many of his writings were verbatim words he said were spoken to him from God, or the deity who called himself/herself, “I AM.” This is what Dr. Noomen wrote about division:

“Working on overcoming divisions can boost joy … One can make it a daily project to pay attention to one's intuition, to see through all divisions within, to sharpen one's spiritual identity and to take charge of one's actions by correcting non-love reactions. In short, one can consciously unify the activities of spirit, mind and body.”

The dictionary offers 16 different terms that explain what division is, including cutting up, breaking up, cleaving, partitioning, segregation and severance. These terms represent the opposite of what Dr. Noomen wrote about how I AM said it should be:

"The naturalness of always being an instrument or a tool for loving is lost on you. The way humans are fabricated excludes them from sharing life's all-around joy. It's a hideous aberration that 'owning' things can cause envy, inequality or war. Your human divisions are deplorable in view of everybody being a spark of love. True power comes from, and leads to, love. Why obscure or fight this in others? As your life's ruler, you decide what effect you'll have and what power you honor.”

Dr. Noomen asked these questions in his writings: "Can one human being who lives in peace and with inner harmony make a difference? For that matter, will anything change because someone does believe these words? … You need to be involved politically or be an activist for justice debunking phoniness? Should you fight, donate money, speak up, vote or volunteer to protest brokenness? Asking yourself questions like these can lead to exploring your personal motives.”

"Politics can be corrupt, religion divisive and science erring: what'll you stand for? What's your goal, vision, pride or intention?"

