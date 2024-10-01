Oscar-Nominated Actor Chris Sarandon’s Rosanna Arquette Interview Kicks Off Season 3 of His 'Cooking By Heart' Podcast

Chris Sarandon. Photo: KBarber Photography Rosanna Arquette. Photo: TheMovieDB. Cooking By Heart logo

Chris Sarandon launches Season 3 of 'Cooking By Heart' with guest Rosanna Arquette, blending food, family, and celebrity stories for a heartwarming feast.

We're bringing back that wonderful nostalgia tied to the meals we all grew up with. In every episode, we tap into memories, people, and tastes. It's a celebration of culture, family, and connection.” — Chris Sarandon

FAIRFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to feed your mind and appetite as Academy Award-nominated actor Chris Sarandon returns with the much-anticipated Season 3 of his hit podcast, Cooking By Heart , which launches today. The season opener features the one and only Rosanna Arquette , kicking off a star-studded lineup of celebrity guests and unforgettable food memories.Season 3 HighlightsThis season will be packed with a diverse range of renowned guests, including Broadway, TV and film sensation Michael Urie; author, TV commentator and film star Ileana Douglas; former Vice Chair of NBC Universal TV Bonnie Hammer; James Beard award-winning chef Paul Smith; legendary film and TV actor Victor Garber and Golden Globe-winning actress Jill Eikenberry—just to name a few. Each guest will dive into personal stories that reveal their love for food, family, and the heartwarming connections between meals and memories. Expect laughter, nostalgia, and plenty of surprises along the way.A Journey Through Food, Memory, and StorytellingContinuing to build on the success of the first two seasons, Cooking By Heart explores the deep connections between cherished recipes, family traditions, and life-defining moments. Chris Sarandon and his guests share childhood food memories and the stories behind them, weaving together heartfelt conversations that remind us why food is so much more than just sustenance.“We're bringing back that wonderful nostalgia tied to the meals we all grew up with," said Chris Sarandon. "In every episode, we tap into the memories, the people, and the tastes that shaped us. It's a celebration of culture, family, and connection."Available EverywhereFans can listen to Cooking By Heart on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and watch episodes on YouTube. All links are available at www.ChrisSarandon.com . Ranked in the Top 5% of podcasts globally (Listen Notes), the show continues to attract listeners with its unique combination of celebrity stories, heartfelt reminiscences, and mouthwatering recipes.Upcoming Season 3 Guests Include:• Michael Urie – Broadway, TV and Film Star• Ileana Douglas – Author, TV Commentator and Film Star• Bonnie Hammer – Former Vice-Chair, NBC Universal TV• Paul Smith – James Beard Award-Winning Star Chef• Victor Garber – Film and TV Star• Jill Eikenberry – TV and Stage StarAnd many more!Media ContactChris Sarandon’s growing media profile continues to make headlines. Season 3 promises even more memorable moments, including celebrity guest appearances and the captivating chemistry between Chris and his guests. The highly-anticipated launch is expected to draw interest from food enthusiasts, pop culture fans, and media outlets around the globe.To schedule interviews with Chris Sarandon or learn more about Cooking By Heart, please contact:Ed Katz, Katnip MarketingEmail: EKatz@KatnipMarketing.comPhone: (O) 561.284.6027 /(M) 561.657.7921High-Profile Guests From Previous SeasonsCooking By Heart has welcomed a roster of illustrious guests, including:• Susan Sarandon – Academy Award-Winning Actress (Dead Man Walking, Thelma & Louise)• LeVar Burton – Emmy-Winning Actor (Roots, Star Trek, Reading Rainbow)• Kathy Mattea – Grammy Award-Winning Country Music Star• Rick Nielsen – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Founding Member of Cheap Trick• Jacques Pépin – Best-Selling Author, Master Chef• Cary Elwes – Actor/Director (The Princess Bride, Saw, ‘Robin Hood: Men in Tights’)…and many more.About Chris SarandonChris Sarandon is an Academy Award-nominated actor best known for his iconic roles in Dog Day Afternoon, The Princess Bride, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Fright Night. His passion for food, family, and storytelling inspired him to create Cooking By Heart, a podcast that celebrates the universal joy of shared meals and the powerful memories they evoke.About ‘Cooking By Heart’Cooking By Heart brings together celebrity guests to discuss the foods and flavors that shaped their lives. From childhood favorites to beloved family recipes, Chris Sarandon uncovers the stories behind the meals that connect us all. Each episode includes a recipe from the guest, allowing listeners to recreate these dishes at home.Stay ConnectedKeep up with Cooking By Heart by following Chris Sarandon on social media for exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more:• Facebook: Chris Sarandon• Instagram: @TheOfficialChrisSarandon• X/Twitter: @Sarandon_Chris• YouTube: Cooking By Heart• Website: www.chrissarandon.com • Linktree: linktr.ee/theofficialchrissarandon###Media Contact for Chris Sarandon: Ed Katz, Katnip Marketing, EKatz@KatnipMarketing.com or o: 561.284.6027 m: 561.657.7921.

Cooking By Heart Season 3 Launch with Rosanna Arquette

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.