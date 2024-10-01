Eden Prairie Home on Staring Lake Hits the Market for the First Time in 23 Years

14159 McCoy Ct 14159 McCoy Ct at Dusk 14159 McCoy Ct Rear Elevation

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-held property at 14159 McCoy Court, Eden Prairie, MN 55347 has just been listed for sale, marking the first time it has been on the market in over two decades. Nestled along the serene Staring Lake Parkway, this five-bedroom, four-bathroom executive home offers more than 4,300 square feet of living space and provides direct access to Staring Lake Park's expansive trails, making it an ideal choice for outdoor enthusiasts.

The home, built in 1989, is located in one of Eden Prairie's most established and picturesque neighborhoods, known for its strong sense of community and proximity to recreational and natural amenities. Residents of Staring Lake Parkway benefit from seasonal views of the lake and year-round access to trails for walking, jogging, and biking, right outside their door.

A Home Blending Modern Comfort and Natural Beauty

This impeccably-maintained residence combines the elegance of traditional design with modern updates. The interior features vaulted ceilings and large bayed windows, flooding the home with natural light throughout the day. The master suite offers a private balcony, providing peaceful views of Staring Lake Park's wooded landscape, ideal for morning coffee or evening relaxation.

The home's updated kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and opens into a large, versatile living area. This open-concept design flows seamlessly into a 4-season porch and a wrap-around deck, both of which overlook the backyard and parkland. With over 1,100 square feet of outdoor entertaining space, including a ground-level patio, the property is well-suited for hosting gatherings or simply enjoying the tranquility of nature.

Additional features include a heated 3-stall garage, complete with a floor drain, deep sink, and central vacuum system, which adds practicality and convenience for homeowners. The lower level of the home is fully finished, with walk-out access to the backyard, making it a flexible space for family living or guest accommodations.

A Rare Opportunity in a Sought-After Location

Eden Prairie luxury homes along Staring Lake Parkway rarely come on the market due to the area's unique combination of natural beauty and community amenities. With direct access to the park's trails and seasonal lake views, this property offers an unmatched lifestyle for those who appreciate both the outdoors and the comforts of suburban living.

"Residents of the Staring Lake neighborhood often speak of how much they value the peaceful setting, the strong sense of community, and the easy access to nature," says listing agent David Gooden of The Dane Arthur Real Estate Agency. "It's not common to see homes become available in this area, and when they do, they tend to attract a lot of interest."

Staring Lake Park, which stretches over 150 acres, is a key draw for homeowners in this part of Eden Prairie. The park offers walking and biking trails, a boat launch, picnic areas, an amphitheater, and even pickleball courts, making it a hub for recreational activities and community events. The park's Outdoor Center hosts environmental education programs, and the nearby amphitheater provides a venue for outdoor concerts and performances, further enhancing the appeal of the neighborhood.

A Growing Demand for Suburban Living

As more homebuyers seek properties that combine privacy with access to outdoor recreation, homes like 14159 McCoy Court are becoming increasingly desirable. With a spacious layout, modern amenities, and a prime location near Staring Lake, this property is expected to draw significant interest from prospective buyers looking for both comfort and convenience.

For more information, or to schedule a private viewing, contact David Gooden, Listing Agent, at 612-367-6025.

About Eden Prairie: Eden Prairie is consistently ranked among the top places to live in Minnesota and across the country, recognized for its high quality of life, excellent schools, and abundant green space. The city offers a wide range of recreational activities, from boating and fishing on Staring Lake to hiking, biking, and skiing in the city's many parks and natural areas. Eden Prairie is also home to a vibrant local economy, a well-maintained public infrastructure, and numerous community events throughout the year.

