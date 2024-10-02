Laguna Beach Plastic Surgeon on Breast Lift vs. Breast Augmentation

Dr. Dan Mills, an Orange County plastic surgeon, discusses the differences between two major aesthetic procedures: breast augmentation and breast lift surgery.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Daniel C. Mills – a fellowship-trained Orange County plastic surgeon – offers several popular breast enhancement options at his practice. He notes that two of the most popular procedures at Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute are breast augmentation and breast lift surgery (or “mastopexy”). While both can produce dramatic and life-changing results, Dr. Mills advises his patients that the two are not interchangeable. For those unsure which may be their best choice, Dr. Mills has explained the key differences between breast lift and augmentation below.Firstly, Dr. Mills states that breast augmentation aims to increase the size of the breasts – traditionally via the placement of implants. Breast implants, which are generally filled with silicone or saline, are available in a variety of sizes and shapes to suit the patient’s anatomy and aesthetic preferences. The surgery, Dr. Mills says, can also serve to improve breast symmetry, adjust the shape and positioning of the breasts, and create a bustline more proportionate with the rest of a patient’s body.On the other hand, Dr. Mills continues, breast lift surgery was specifically created to lift the breasts into a more youthful-looking position. In particular, the procedure endeavors to combat ptosis. This effect – also known as “breast sag” – occurs when the fibrous tissue in the breasts (Cooper’s ligaments) fails to support the breasts as it once did. In many cases, ptosis is worsened by aging or hormonal changes (namely breastfeeding or pregnancy). As ptosis can present at various stages of severity, mastopexy is highly customizable.To conclude, Dr. Mills notes that these procedures can sometimes be combined for more comprehensive effects. If the patient would like to simultaneously add volume and combat ptosis, the two can be performed together; alternatively, one or the other may be performed independently to satisfy the patient’s unique goals. In any case, Dr. Mills welcomes those with questions about breast enhancement surgery to consult an experienced provider.About Daniel Mills, MD, FACSDr. Daniel Mills is an internationally recognized and respected plastic surgeon. The former President of both The Aesthetic Societyand the California Society of Plastic Surgeons, he has served on the board of a number of additional medical organizations. After completing his general surgery prerequisites at Wright State University, Dr. Mills performed his plastic surgery residency at the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo; he was then selected to undergo an aesthetic surgery fellowship in Phoenix, Arizona. Dr. Mills is celebrated for his knowledge of advanced surgical strategies, such as the TransAxillary SubPectoral Augmentation (TASPA) technique for breast augmentation and several advanced facelift surgery methods. In addition to his track record of exquisite results, Dr. Mills has authored a variety of books and publications and is regularly invited to present at international plastic surgery conferences. Dr. Mills is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Mills and his practice, please visit danmillsmd.com, orangecountybreast.com, or facebook.com/danmillsmd.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.danmillsmd.com/news-room/laguna-beach-plastic-surgeon-on-breast-lift-vs-breast-augmentation/ ###Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute31852 Pacific Coast Hwy.Suite 401Laguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 499-2800Rosemont Media

