Free Copilot Security Planning Class: Essential Considerations for Adoption

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONLC Training, a leading provider of generative AI education, announces a free 90-minute class titled "Copilot Security Considerations: Understanding Microsoft Security, Permissions, and Compliance." This class is part of our comprehensive 6-part Copilot Adoption Series, offered at no cost through the end of 2024. For details on the full series, please visit our website www.ONLC.com/Copilot WHY COPILOT SECURITY IS IMPORTANT. As organizations consider using Microsoft Copilot, it's important to know how it handles company data to ensure a safe and secure adoption. Copilot's integration with the Microsoft Graph allows it to access information based on user permissions, making it essential to ensure there are proper access controls before implementation.Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training, emphasizes, "Copilot offers exciting possibilities, but it's crucial for organizations to approach its adoption with a clear understanding of the security. Our class provides an overview of this process."ABOUT THE CLASS. This class provides an overview of the Microsoft security stack and its relation to a safe and secure Copilot deployment. The event describes how users can access the necessary resources to complete their work with minimal permissions and access beyond what is required. Participants will learn about data interaction, access management, and the implementation of Microsoft security solutions in Copilot-enabled environments.This class is particularly relevant as Cybersecurity Awareness Month is October and it aligns with Microsoft's recent Secure Future Initiative (SFI) update, which emphasizes security in AI deployment.OUR COMMITMENT TO AI ADOPTION. "This free training series demonstrates ONLC’s commitment to helping organizations in their Copilot adoption," Williamson added. "It's about understanding the technology and preparing your organization's systems and processes for effective and secure AI integration."The class is suitable for C-suite executives, IT directors, compliance officers, and risk management professionals considering Microsoft Copilot deployment. The content is designed to be accessible to decision-makers at various levels of technical expertise, ensuring that leaders can confidently guide their organizations through safe and beneficial Copilot adoption.ABOUT ONLC TRAINING. ONLC has been a trusted name in IT and professional education since 1983, with over 100 locations nationwide. Known for our commitment to innovation and quality, we've trained over 500,000 people, establishing ourselves as a leader in the training industry. We invite you to join us in preparing for secure Copilot adoption. To register for this free class and explore the full 6-part series, please visit our website www.ONLC.com/Copilot

