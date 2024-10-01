Brand Play: Name, Image, and Likeness Legal Essentials CLE- Now Available On-Demand

Brand Play: Name, Image, and Likeness Legal Essentials

Unlocking the Legal Complexities of NIL: Comprehensive Legal Guide Essentials Accessible for Legal Professionals

There’s a huge market for attorneys willing to shift and learn about NIL and how to give their athletes and clients the best representation in the sports world.” — Dorna Taylor

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event: Brand Play: Name, Image, and Likeness Legal Essentials - Now Available On- DemandLocation: OnlineHosted by: National Business Institute (NBI) WHAT: National Business Institute (NBI) recently hosted a successful Continuing Legal Education (CLE) session led by Dorna Taylor, a renowned expert in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights. With her extensive experience, Dorna provided a comprehensive overview of NIL regulations, offering valuable insights and strategies for navigating this evolving area of law.NBI is excited to announce that the CLE is now available on-demand for those who missed the live session. Participants will also receive a course workbook and hear answers to real, in-time questions from Dorna.“I’m grateful that I could share my many years of experience in sports with others interested in the fast-paced world of sports and brand management. There’s a huge market for attorneys willing to shift and learn about NIL and how to give their athletes and clients the best representation in the sports world.”Key Topics Covered:1. Understanding the complexities of NIL regulations and their impact on athletes and the law.2. Leveraging social media and brand collaborations for effective licensing agreements.3. Implementing long-term legal protections in licensing contracts to safeguard athletes' interests.4. Practical tactics for negotiating and drafting contracts in the new NIL era.WHERE: The on-demand CLE session is available online via NBI, ensuring accessibility for all interested participants.WHY: With recent changes in NIL rights, it's crucial for legal professionals to stay informed. This on-demand CLE, led by a leading industry authority, offers a unique opportunity to learn and deepen your understanding of NIL rights' complexities. It's an investment in legal experts' professional development that will pay off in future negotiations and client representations.HOW: Interested participants can access the on-demand CLE through the event URL: https://nbi-sems.com/pages/dorna-taylor-nil-cle For more information, interviews with Dorna Taylor, or press interested in accessing the on-demand CLE, contact Shay Brown-Park at shay@royalkingdomagency.com.About National Business Institute (NBI):Founded in 1983 and based in Altoona, Wisconsin, NBI is a trusted provider of continuing legal education, offering practical knowledge and skills through thousands of diverse programs annually—available live online, on-demand, and in person. NBI’s expert faculty includes accomplished attorneys, professors, judges, and professionals. Our courses meet professional training and CLE credit requirements nationwide. For more information, visit www.nbi-sems.com Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. NBI cautions readers that actual results may differ significantly from those projected.

Brand Play: Name, Image, Likeness Legal Essentials with Dorna Taylor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.