Revolutionary Approach to Amateur Radio Explored in New Book: Jesus, Faith, & Antennas

I wanted to create something that speaks to both the technical mind and the spiritual seeker.” — Gerald Tauseh

Combining the often separated worlds of faith and technology, the newly released book Jesus, Faith, & Antennas by Gerald Tausch offers an innovative perspective that bridges ham radio, electronics, and faith through a personal and technical journey. Aimed at amateur radio enthusiasts and readers interested in both technology and spirituality, this book provides a comprehensive guide to transmitting radio signals across multiple antennas while reflecting on life's deeper questions of belief, morality, and human connection.In Jesus, Faith, & Antennas, the author takes readers on a dual journey one through decades of hands-on experience with radio and electronics and another into the more philosophical realms of faith and personal growth. The core of the book introduces a revolutionary technique for transmitting signals across multiple antennas, a method that challenges traditional amateur radio practices, and is presented with clear, step-by-step instructions. This practical guidance opens up new possibilities for hobbyists and professionals alike, especially those seeking innovative approaches to antenna configuration and signal transmission.However, this book is more than a technical manual; it’s a personal reflection on the power of faith. Throughout the narrative, the author recounts their childhood experiences growing up in the 1950s in a Czech-American household, reflecting on how these formative years influenced their understanding of both electronics and spirituality. Whether tinkering with radios or helping out at the family restaurant, these early lessons shaped the author's passion for problem-solving, faith, and the exploration of the unseen forces that connect us all—be they radio signals or spiritual beliefs."This book isn’t just about building better antennas; it’s about understanding how faith, like a radio signal, can guide us even when it’s invisible."Key Features of Jesus, Faith, & Antennas:• Detailed, practical instructions for creating multi-antenna setups, offering amateur radio enthusiasts new possibilities for signal transmission.• Innovative techniques for making antenna feed line detachment easier, allowing for quicker setup and adjustments.• Personal anecdotes that weave together lessons on faith, family, and perseverance, offering readers a reflective journey alongside the technical knowledge.• Humorous and thought-provoking margin notes, with each page offering insight into both “Jerry’s World” (with humorous technical quips) and “Jesus’ World” (with spiritual reflections and biblical references).This blend of the practical and spiritual ensures that Jesus, Faith, & Antennas will resonate with readers of all backgrounds. While tech-savvy readers will appreciate the in-depth chapters on antenna design, radio frequencies, and signal gain, others will find meaning in the personal stories of resilience, family, and faith. One chapter might detail the intricacies of phased antennas, while the next tells the story of how the author learned about faith from watching their father show kindness to strangers at the family restaurant.Readers will find particularly touching moments in the author’s reflections on their own spiritual journey, which began with childhood curiosity and evolved into a lifelong search for meaning. Growing up in a household where faith was both private and essential, the author describes how their parents’ quiet strength and values shaped their own understanding of what it means to have faith in both people and the divine.One of the book's most unique elements is the use of margin notes. On the left-hand side of each page, readers will find humorous reflections, technical tips, and light-hearted thoughts under the title “Jerry’s World.” These notes are designed to keep things practical, offering tips on radio equipment and antenna setups while sprinkling in a dose of humor. On the right-hand side, readers will find spiritual reflections under the title “Jesus’ World,” featuring verses and thoughts on faith, with direct quotes from Jesus in red italics.In one memorable chapter, the author reflects on a midnight experiment with their ham radio equipment that caused their heart to race—not because of the technical challenge, but because it reminded them of how faith often feels when stepping into the unknown. Like flipping the switch on a new piece of equipment, faith requires trust in what you cannot see but believe will work.Jesus, Faith, & Antennas ultimately challenges readers to think about both the signals they are sending into the world—whether through a radio or through acts of faith. It's an invitation to explore how technology and spirituality can coexist, each informing and enriching the other.The book is available now through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, Apple Book, etc.

