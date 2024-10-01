Administrator Deanne Criswell Arrives in North Carolina, Federal Agencies and National Organizations Respond to Help Survivors in Several States

WASHINGTON -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is in North Carolina to survey damage alongside Governor Roy Cooper. The Administrator also met with response officials about the ongoing efforts to help survivors in the hard-hit communities. Administrator Criswell will remain on the ground in North Carolina until the situation has stabilized, as directed by President Joseph R. Biden.

Federal agencies, private sector, nonprofits and faith-based organizations continue to work around the clock to move resources to support life-saving response efforts in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia while continuing to meet life-sustaining needs in Florida.

Major disaster declarations have been approved for areas of Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina allowing survivors to apply for disaster assistance with FEMA. People can apply in three ways: online by visiting disasterassistance.gov and in Spanish language disasterassistance.gov/es, calling 1-800-621-3362 or on the FEMA App in both English and Spanish languages. In addition, President Biden also issued an Emergency Declaration for Virginia to provide funds for life-saving measures.

Search and rescue efforts by state, local and federal partners are ongoing and additional personnel are arriving in the region in the coming days. Power restoration crews continue working 24-hours a day throughout parts of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Generators, mutual aid crews and additional power restoration assets are being moved into the hardest hit areas of South Carolina and North Carolina as debris removal allows.

The photos highlight efforts in North Carolina as well as other states impacted by Hurricane Helene.

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina -- Governor Roy Cooper (center), FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell (center right), FEMA Regional Administrator Robert Samaan (right) and members of the National Guard discuss impacts to communities and ongoing response in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina -- Responders from the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response’s National Disaster Medical System (ASPR) unload medical equipment to provide care at Mission Hospital. The team started seeing patients to assist the hospital with the increase in demand for their Emergency Department. (Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services)

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina -- U.S. Air National Guard unload supplies with heavy machinery including food and water from a C-17 aircraft for distribution to survivors of Hurricane Helene.

BRADENTON, Florida -- FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance Team goes door-to-door in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene registering people for disaster assistance and answering questions about FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.

STEINHATCHEE, Florida -- FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Team meet with residents to share information about applying for disaster assistance and the different programs available to help jump start the recovery after Hurricane Helene.