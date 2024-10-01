Administrator Deanne Criswell Arrives in North Carolina, Federal Agencies and National Organizations Respond to Help Survivors in Several States
WASHINGTON -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is in North Carolina to survey damage alongside Governor Roy Cooper. The Administrator also met with response officials about the ongoing efforts to help survivors in the hard-hit communities. Administrator Criswell will remain on the ground in North Carolina until the situation has stabilized, as directed by President Joseph R. Biden.
Federal agencies, private sector, nonprofits and faith-based organizations continue to work around the clock to move resources to support life-saving response efforts in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia while continuing to meet life-sustaining needs in Florida.
Major disaster declarations have been approved for areas of Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina allowing survivors to apply for disaster assistance with FEMA. People can apply in three ways: online by visiting disasterassistance.gov and in Spanish language disasterassistance.gov/es, calling 1-800-621-3362 or on the FEMA App in both English and Spanish languages. In addition, President Biden also issued an Emergency Declaration for Virginia to provide funds for life-saving measures.
Search and rescue efforts by state, local and federal partners are ongoing and additional personnel are arriving in the region in the coming days. Power restoration crews continue working 24-hours a day throughout parts of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Generators, mutual aid crews and additional power restoration assets are being moved into the hardest hit areas of South Carolina and North Carolina as debris removal allows.
The photos highlight efforts in North Carolina as well as other states impacted by Hurricane Helene.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.