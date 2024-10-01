FEMA Clean and Sanitize Assistance Available in Louisiana After Hurricane Francine

BATON ROUGE, La. – If your home was damaged during Hurricane Francine but you can still live in it safely, you may qualify for up to $300 from FEMA and the State of Louisiana to help with cleanup. This assistance is for eligible homeowners and renters whose homes were damaged by the Sept. 11 hurricane.

You may qualify if:

You live in a parish designated for Individual Assistance: currently Ascension, Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes.

parishes. If you own your home and a FEMA inspection determines it was damaged by the disaster but is habitable.

If you are a renter and the inspector notes that you can live on the property, but cleanup is needed or has already been done.

The damage is not covered by your insurance.

FEMA determines your disaster-damaged home is safe to occupy.

You save your receipts from any supplies, materials or paid help.

Homeowners and renters can apply several ways:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Find a DRC near you.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4817. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.