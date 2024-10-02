MADA Community Center Announces High Holidays Celebrations for 2024

The heart of MADA’s mission is the Circle of Kindness and Love, uniting volunteers, donors, and the broader community to make a lasting impact.

Nourishing humankindness for 30 years” — Nochum

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the High Holidays approach, MADA Community Center , a non-profit, kindness-based organization dedicated to alleviating hunger and poverty in Montreal and Ottawa, is thrilled to announce its upcoming celebrations and large-scale food distribution efforts. With its enduring mission of kindness and love, MADA is committed to ensuring that no one is left behind during this special time of year.This year, the impact of MADA's Circle of Kindness and Love is stronger than ever. The initiative brings people together—volunteers, donors, and beneficiaries alike—united by the shared goal of uplifting those in need during Rosh Hashanah. The majority of MADA's actions are driven by the dedication and compassion of volunteers who selflessly give their time and energy to support the community.By the numbers:1,700 holiday baskets, comprising traditional Rosh Hashanah delicacies and fresh produce, have been distributed to support 3,137 people, along with an additional 250 baskets for large families benefiting 1,750 individuals.Over 10,000 holiday and Shabbat dinners will be provided to 2000 people throughout the High Holidays season, aside from the daily Meals a-Partager program.Over 1100 people are expected to attend two in-person Rosh Hashanah dinners at ten locations across the city and OttawaMADA expects to assist over 6,000 individuals this holiday month, made possible by the commitment and energy of approximately 1,000 volunteers.MADA is also proud to have provided full support to more than 300 large families and single-parent households this year, helping them not just with holiday dinners but with the essentials they need to thrive. These efforts form part of MADA's broader commitment to fighting poverty non-stop, ensuring that the most vulnerable members of our community are not left behind.For those celebrating at home, MADA is offering convenient take-out options, including full festive dinners and holiday baskets. The community is encouraged to visit madacentre.com to reserve their spot at an in-person dinner or to arrange pick-up or delivery of their holiday baskets.In response to the rising cost of food and essential goods, MADA has ramped up its efforts to ensure that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, can enjoy a sweet and meaningful Rosh Hashanah. Through community dinners, home deliveries, and emergency support, MADA is nourishing both body and spirit, proving that kindness truly knows no boundaries.The heart of MADA’s mission is the Circle of Kindness and Love, uniting volunteers, donors, and the broader community to make a lasting impact. Every dinner served, every basket delivered, and every moment of joy shared brings us closer to a Montreal where no one is left behind.As MADA continues to serve thousands of individuals and families, we rely on the unwavering support of our volunteers and the generosity of our donors. To volunteer or make a donation, visit madacentre.com/donate and join us in spreading kindness and hope.Here are some testimonials :«Honestly, MADA has been a lifesaver for us. With three kids, it's tough to make ends meet, especially during the holidays. Their holiday dinners and baskets mean we can celebrate Rosh Hashanah together without stressing about how to afford it. It brings joy into our home.» - Diana"MADA's support has made such a difference for us. I feel so grateful that I can give my kids a special Rosh Hashanah experience that I couldn’t manage on my own. It’s amazing how they bring kindness and hope into our lives." - VikkyFor media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:Nochum nochum@madacenter.com

MADA Center video tour

