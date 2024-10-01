Sisters, JL Kirby Release New Adventure with 'DJ the Scratchy Cat: Field Trip Adventure'

DJ the Scratchy Cat: Field Trip Adventure JL Kirby with DJ and the first book in the series

Young readers are invited along for a new adventure with DJ the Scratchy Cat as he joins Brittany on a field trip, making lots of new friends along the way.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sisters Jacqueline & Lauren Kirby are at it again with the next installment in their children’s book series, DJ the Scratchy Cat: Field Trip Adventure. Released on July 18, 2024, The story follows Brittany and her mischievous pet, DJ as she sneaks him into her school field trip. They visit with llamas, reptiles, and tigers, OH MY! Young listeners can’t wait to see how DJ’s run-in with some of his feline relatives goes. Throughout the book, readers embark on an afternoon of adventure as the story teaches lessons of curiosity, bravery, and discovery.In writing the book, Jacqueline Kirby shared, “We think that it’s incredibly important for children to be curious and let their minds wander. It helps them learn how to ask questions, how to approach situations, and helps to develop boundaries. It might just pay off if there was more curiosity versus judgment in the world these days.”Additionally, this book goes beyond bedtime reading and building young imaginations. Co-author Lauren Kirby added, “It has also been used in many elementary classroom settings as an example of a small moment writing. Small moment writing is a great way for teachers to introduce personal narrative writing to students. Teachers guide students to concentrate on a topic or a small moment in their life in order to focus their thoughts. For example, instead of writing about 'Our Cat DJ,' the small moment focus would be more about the day he was adopted.”DJ the Scratchy Cat: Field Trip Adventure (Archway Publishing- July 2024, Paperback $9.99/ Hardcover $19.99) can be purchased on our website or via online retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble also carry the book series.About the authors:This is the second installment in our DJ series. The first book, DJ the Scratchy Cat, was published by Archway Publishing on October 5, 2022. Our books are targeted to young readers through age 8.Jacqueline is the oldest and her love for writing books began when Lauren was born. As little girls, Jacqueline would write and illustrate books to read to Lauren. Who knew they would wind up writing books together as adults? Jacqueline lives in New Jersey with her husband, Mike and daughter, Emma. She met her husband while working for the New York Jets, where she completed a 10-year career in the NFL. From there she has gone on to open her own boutique digital marketing agency, First & Vine Marketing, that she runs with Mike. Being able to find a work-life balance and have the freedom to be home to raise children was part of the motive behind the opening of First & Vine. Jacqueline was actually in the hospital in labor October 5th, when their first book was published, giving birth to Emma in the early hours of October 6.Lauren has also always been a writer and has an undergraduate degree in communications from The University of South Carolina with a Master’s from Wingate University. Lauren lives in South Carolina where spends her days teaching elementary school and shaping the minds of the next generation of writers. Lauren cared for our sweet DJ until his recent passing in August of this year, just after DJ the Scratchy Cat: Field Trip Adventure was published. DJ’s sister, Meadow, keeps the energy alive at home and his memory will carry on through our stories.You can find more about us at our website: www.jlkirbybooks.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.