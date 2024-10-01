Shapiro Administration Opens $400 Million PA SITES Program to Make Pennsylvania More Competitive, Attract Businesses, and Create Jobs

Governor Josh Shapiro secured $500 million for site development, including $400 million for PA SITES, in the bipartisan 2024-25 budget, securing a key investment he proposed in his 2024 budget address.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the opening of the $400 million PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program to bring more commercial and industrial sites online and ensure companies have options for attractive business environments in the Commonwealth where they can thrive.

Included in Governor Josh Shapiro’s bipartisan 2024-25 budget, PA SITES funding is available to eligible applicants to develop competitive sites for businesses to relocate or expand within Pennsylvania. Applications for PA SITES funding, which will be accepted starting October 1, 2024, will be reviewed on a quarterly basis.

“The $400 million secured by Governor Shapiro for the PA SITES program provides funding to develop more high-quality, pad ready sites for companies looking to expand in Pennsylvania or establish new operations here,” said Secretary Rick Siger. “Our investments through this crucial program will bring sites to market faster by funding better transportation access, utility connections, and other site preparation activities. PA SITES will help Pennsylvania compete for even more transformational economic development projects, which create resources to invest back into our citizens and our communities.”

DCED is administering the PA SITES program, which follows a $10 million pilot program that received 102 applications requesting $236 million — proving the need for the additional funding in the 2024-25 budget.

Eligible applicants include: municipalities; economic development organizations; redevelopment authorities; municipal authorities; industrial development agencies; and for-profit organizations.

PA SITES funding consists of planning grants that can be used to conduct plans or feasibility studies for prospective sites, as well as construction grants and loans to help finance strategic investments to enhance sites across the Commonwealth. Award amounts will be determined based on a competitive analysis that includes the applicant’s need, the marketability of the fully developed site, and the project’s alignment with the key industries in Pennsylvania’s Economic Development Strategy, and local and regional priorities. For detailed eligibility, program, funding, and application guidelines, visit the PA SITES web page.

“The funding from PA SITES will elevate Pennsylvania’s position in economic development, making it more competitive with neighboring states,” said Senator Nick Miller. “Our aim is for entrepreneurs and existing businesses to recognize the Commonwealth as the ideal location for starting or expanding their ventures. I strongly encourage our communities to leverage this program to develop and prepare local sites, which will in turn create jobs and attract new businesses, driving growth across Pennsylvania.”

“Far too often we have seen nothing but lip service on the idea of growing Pennsylvania’s economy by attracting new businesses. Finally, we have a real program in PA SITES that will invest in site development, preparation and readiness for industries to locate or expand in the commonwealth,” said Senator Chris Gebhard. “To attract real jobs, we need to be serious and make significant investments and this program is a great start.”

“The opening of the PA Sites Program today is another significant step to increase Pennsylvania’s competitiveness by investing in site development to establish shovel ready locations across the Commonwealth,” said Representative Kyle Donahue. “PA Sites represents a significant investment in economic development that is open to private, public, and nonprofit site developers working on both industrial and non-industrial sites that will turn dirt into jobs, accelerate business development, and create economic opportunity throughout the Commonwealth.”

“PA SITES is a gamechanger for economic development in the Commonwealth and will ensure long-term growth and investment,” said Representative Aaron D. Kaufer. “This is a way for us in Pennsylvania to step up our game and compete across the country and around the world.”

“Secretary Siger and Governor Shapiro invited me along with seven other global site location consulting firms to come to Harrisburg and talk about in a very candid open discussion what does the Commonwealth need to do to become globally competitive in the economic development environment. What impressed me ― because I don’t see this very often ― the Governor and his team listened, they acted, and now they are implementing, and that is absolutely huge,” said Jay Garner, President and Founder of Garner Economics. “The Shapiro Administration has done a magnificent job now the onus is on me and my site selection counterparts to bring the business to the state because now they’re creating the framework, the environment to make it happen.”

The 2024-2025 bipartisan budget delivers on the Shapiro Administration’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically. In addition to PA SITES, it includes:

$20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth;

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth; $20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and

in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years. Get more information on how the Governor’s budget will create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #