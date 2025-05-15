Shapiro Administration Secures $19.1M Investment from Kettle & Fire to Build Food Manufacturing Facility and Create Jobs in Lancaster County

As part of its commitment to the Commonwealth, the bone broth company is investing $19.1 million into the project and creating 149 new jobs. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget further positions Pennsylvania as a national leader in innovation, job creation, and economic development.

Lancaster, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth is investing more than $4 million to support Kettle & Fire’s first company-owned manufacturing facility — which will inject more than $19.1 million into the local economy and create at least 149 new, good-paying jobs in Lancaster County.

The new KettleWorks facility — located at 425 Ben Franklin Boulevard in Lancaster — spans 167,000 square feet and is equipped with advanced food production systems to support the company’s growing product line. Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined Kettle & Fire leadership to cut the ribbon on the new plant.

“When a fast-growing company like Kettle & Fire chooses to build its first manufacturing facility right here in Pennsylvania, it shows that our Commonwealth has what it takes to compete and win in today’s economy,” said Governor Shapiro. “From day one, my Administration has been focused on creating jobs, strengthening our agriculture and manufacturing sectors, and making Pennsylvania the best place to live, work, and grow a business — and this announcement is proof that our strategy is working. My Administration will continue to secure major investments in our economy, create jobs, and open up the doors of opportunity for more Pennsylvanians.”

Kettle & Fire received a funding proposal from DCED that includes a $4 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan and a $40,000 WEDnetPA grant to train its workers.

“Pennsylvania has a rich agriculture and manufacturing history, and we must continue to support these vital sectors to ensure our long-term competitiveness and economic prosperity,” said Secretary Siger. “Today’s announcement is yet another example of how the work the Shapiro Administration is doing gives our residents more opportunity and an overall better quality of life.”

Manufacturing and agriculture are crucial to Pennsylvania’s economy, contributing over $116 billion and $132.5 billion annually, respectively. These industries are among the five key sectors prioritized in Governor Shapiro’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy, the first of its kind in more than two decades.

“When food manufacturers like Kettle & Fire grow, the farms that supply them grow along with them,” said Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “This grant, along with the first-of-its-kind $10 million Agricultural Innovation Grant Program, and a full menu of Shapiro Administration investments are working together to create new opportunities for businesses large and small — multiplying the collective power of our agriculture industry.”

Since it was founded in 2014, Kettle & Fire has grown to be the category leader in bone broth. The company’s bone broths, cooking broths, and soups are available in more than 22,000 stores nationwide as well as online.

“We appreciate the dedication shown by the Commonwealth to supporting growth across Pennsylvania’s manufacturing and agriculture sectors,” said Brian Hack, CEO of Kettle & Fire. “KettleWorks is a new build which we purposefully designed to help accelerate growth and innovation in the larger broth category. We chose Central Pennsylvania for our 167,000-square-foot facility because of the thriving manufacturing environment, highly qualified labor pool, and logistics and supply chain efficiencies that will help us make that happen.”

“We are excited to have a growing category leader like Kettle & Fire join other industry leaders such as WK Kellogg Co. and Mars Wrigley here in Lancaster County,” said John Biemiller, Vice President of Business Retention & Expansion, EDC Lancaster County. “The area offers access to large consumer markets, as well as the high-quality ingredients that Kettle & Fire uses in its products. We feel like they will be a great fit in the community.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $5.2 billion in private sector investments in Pennsylvania and created more than 9,500 jobs.

Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget builds on this momentum and includes major investments to support workforce development, innovation, and job creation:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $50 million to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth

to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $3 million to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives

to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives Expedite the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal. Explore the Governor’s 2025-26 Budget in brief, or visit Governor Shapiro’s Budget website to learn more.

