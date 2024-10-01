Cynthia Sutton of A Moonlit Path to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the course of our existence, we will all experience challenges, struggles, and trauma that prevent us from living our best lives. Unfortunately, rather than seeking help, most of us try to treat our pain with various coping mechanisms and maladaptive habits. Fortunately, one of the secrets to a great life is through the miraculous ancient healing modalities or “alternative medicine,” and thanks to certain gifted healers we can find healing is not only possible, it can serve as a long-lasting catalyst for significant sustainable change and life changing remarkable transformation.

Cynthia Sutton, the Founder of A Moonlit Path, is a highly sought after Empath, Intuitive, Energy Healer, Psychic Medium and Divine Channel. She is also a Reiki Master, Sound and Vibroacoustic Therapist, Theta Healing Practitioner and Akashic Records Reader. She has been a lineage mentored for more than 25 years as: an Intuitive Energy Healer, Shamanic Medicine Woman, Priestess of the Many Faces of the Feminine Divine, and Ambassador of the Galactic Federation of Light.

During these particularly dark times, the modalities Cynthia offers are the antidote to so many of us who are struggling. Through her powerfully unique work, she focuses on bringing more consciousness, wholeness, and wellness into our lives that helps us get in touch with who we are at our deepest core. Through the variety of healing modalities she offers, we can expect improved mental, emotional and physical well-being, while achieving harmony and balance within the mind, body, and spirit.

In fact, for over thirty years, Cynthia has dedicated herself to studying and practicing many varied forms of Spiritual and Energetic work including Reiki, Somatic, Pranic Healing, Quantum healing, Shamanism, Galactic attunements, Akashic Records, Theta healing, Compassionate Inquiry, Reflexology, Polarity therapy, Light, Frequency/Sound Therapy and Divination of many kinds.

Because we experience so many impactful events throughout our lives, Cynthia believes that self-healing is an ongoing journey, where we have the opportunity to evolve and grow. She wants us to thrive, not merely survive!

Cynthia emphasizes how we are not human beings having a spiritual awakening, but Energetic Light Beings having a human experience. When we delve deep into our soul, we can access the wisdom of Source and our true nature.

She gently reminds us that healing is within us all. When we become more aware, enlightened beings we have the opportunity to look at life from a different perspective. Knowing that we are the co-authors of our reality with Source and that our hardships do not define us but actually make us stronger, we become more empowered to make choices that lead us to our highest and best outcomes.

We all face different adversities on our journey. When we learn to trust and honor ourselves we can navigate these issues with ease and grace. When we make a conscious effort to embrace self-care and learn healthy boundaries, we change our lives for the better.

You can not afford to miss Cynthia's two part interview where she will discuss her amazing healing modalities, share her story, and leave you positively enlightened and inspired.

Cynthia’s services are by appointment only. You must have a scheduled appointment at least one day in advance and be at least 18 years old to book a service.

Many of her sessions can be done in person or remotely (long-distance).

Close Up Radio will feature Cynthia Sutton in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Thursday October 3rd at 2pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn Wednesday October 9th at 3pm Eastern

For more information, visit https://www.amoonlitpath.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

