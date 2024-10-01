Sail Shade World Expands in USA with New US Corporation and Afterpay Integration

Lots of shade and looks good too! Dogs really understand the benefits of shade SAILSHADEWORLD

SailShadeWorld, Inc. launches in US, offering custom shade sails with 15-year warranty, 7-day delivery, and new Afterpay option. Seeking installers nationwide.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sail Shade World, the Australian trailblazer in custom-made, premium shade sails, is making waves across the Pacific with the launch of its US-based corporation, SailShadeWorld, Inc. This strategic expansion is set to revolutionize outdoor living for the growing North American customer base, bringing the same exceptional quality and service that has delighted over 12,000 US customers for nearly two decades.For 18 years, Sail Shade World has been synonymous with excellence, delivering tailor-made shade solutions that boast a 15-year warranty and an impressive 7-day delivery time. With a remarkable 98% customer approval rating, this expansion marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey, underscoring its unwavering commitment to providing top-tier shade solutions across the continent.In a move that promises to make premium outdoor enhancements more accessible, SailShadeWorld, Inc. is thrilled to introduce Afterpay as a new payment option . This innovative plan allows customers to spread the cost of their custom shade sails over four manageable installments, ensuring that high-quality shade solutions are within reach for everyone."We are thrilled to solidify our presence in North America with the establishment of SailShadeWorld, Inc., and the addition of Afterpay," said Roland, the Boss at SailShadeWorld, Inc. "This allows us to offer our customers a more secure and flexible shopping experience, making it easier for them to invest in the high-quality shade solutions they deserve."Sail Shade World's custom-made shade sails are celebrated for their premium quality, durability, and style. Each sail is meticulously crafted to meet individual customer specifications , ensuring a perfect fit and exceptional performance. The company’s 15-year warranty provides customers with peace of mind, knowing they're investing in a long-lasting product that will enhance their outdoor spaces for years to come.To further elevate the customer experience, Sail Shade World is actively recruiting skilled shade sail installers across North America. This initiative aims to ensure seamless and professional installation for every customer, complementing the company's commitment to superior products and service.With the launch of SailShadeWorld, Inc. and the introduction of Afterpay, Sail Shade World is poised to transform outdoor living spaces across North America, offering unparalleled quality, convenience, and style. Explore the future of shade solutions today at [ https://sailshadeworld.us](https://sailshadeworld.us ).

