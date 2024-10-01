Biolite Wellness Expands Services for Total Body Wellness and Prevention with Nordlys®, GentleMax Pro®, and Matrix®

Biolite Wellness Introduces New Nordlys Device

At Biolite Wellness, we are thrilled to offer the highest standard of care by combining medical weight loss, preventative care, and aesthetic treatments to rejuvenate both body and mind.” — Dr. Alex Fazeli

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biolite Wellness is thrilled to introduce three revolutionary laser treatment devices at its Irvine location: the Nordlys® , the GentleMax Pro® , and the Matrix® laser systems from Candela Medical. These state-of-the-art technologies enhance the clinic’s holistic approach to wellness by offering advanced treatments for overall well-being and skin health.About NordlysThe award-winning Nordlyssystem is known globally, has been used by celebrities, and was featured in multiple media outlets, including the Today Show on NBC. Biolite Wellness is now incorporating this system into its state-of-the-art practice to support total wellness and preventative care.Nordlyshas established a new standard in Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology with its cutting-edge SWT(Selective Waveband Technology) IPL narrowband system. This technology provides unparalleled precision, effectiveness, and safety in IPL treatments, addressing pigmentation concerns and vascular lesions, which supports overall skin health and well-being.The NordlysNarrowband with SWToffers exceptional outcomes with minimal discomfort and downtime, promoting a more holistic approach to wellness. Its customizable settings and targeted delivery ensure precise, individualized treatments, aligning with Biolite’s preventive care philosophy.About The GentleMax ProThe GentleMax Prois a premier laser treatment system by Candela Medical that combines the power of two optimal wavelengths in one device. This unique combination allows treating a wide range of skin types and conditions, ensuring every client receives personalized and effective care.The GentleMax Procan treat various skin conditions, including:Hair Removal: Effective for all skin types, promoting smooth skin as part of a comprehensive wellness routine.Vascular Lesions: Treats spider veins, broken capillaries, and hemangiomas to improve skin’s appearance and health.Pigmented Lesions: This procedure removes sun spots, age spots, and freckles, contributing to a more even skin tone.Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Improves skin texture and reduces signs of aging.Skin Tightening: Enhances skin firmness and elasticity.About The MatrixThe Matrixsystem offers a new dimension of radiofrequency (RF) microneedling. This innovative machine is designed to address, sustain, and rejuvenate skin at every stage of aging, helping to maintain a youthful appearance as part of preventive care. It incorporates the latest Matrix Pro, Sublime™, and Sublative™ RF applicators, offering tailored treatments to meet individual patient needs. The Matrixsystem is designed to resurface skin, reduce wrinkles, enhance volume, and fortify skin structure.Uniquely, this groundbreaking system features impedance monitoring and Depth Intelligence™ technology, providing real-time feedback to ensure consistent, high-quality results for patients.By leveraging three modalities in a single device and working at up to 3 depths with a single insertion, this multi-application system is radiofrequency, intelligently redefined:MatrixPro Applicator - equipped with an array of the thinnest microneedles on the market that deliver short-pulse RF energy to the skin in a fractional manner. Treatment outcomes include new collagen creation and marked improvement in overall skin appearance and texture.MatrixSublime Applicator - designed to heat skin layers with a combination of infrared (IR) and bipolar radiofrequency (RF) energies to shorten aged collagen fibers and treat wrinkles for a smoother skin appearance. This needleless and non-invasive treatment allows for clinically proven outcomes with minimal downtime.MatrixSublative RF Applicator - stimulates new collagen growth and resurfaces the skin by delivering bipolar RF energy to the skin in a needle-less, fractional manner via an array of multi-electrode pins. This treatment results in smoother skin and the reduction of facial wrinkles.By offering these three state-of-the-art laser devices, Biolite Wellness provides a comprehensive approach to health that emphasizes both wellness and prevention through personalized services. By integrating cutting-edge technology with holistic practices, Biolite Wellness provides clients with tailored wellness plans that address individual needs and goals. Their offerings, such as nutritional guidance, stress management techniques, and overall wellness assessments, empower clients to take charge of their health and prevent chronic diseases. With a focus on education and sustainable lifestyle changes, Biolite Wellness fosters a supportive environment that encourages proactive health management, ensuring that clients not only feel better but also thrive in their everyday lives.“This is an exciting time for integrative health care. At Biolite Wellness, we are thrilled to offer the highest standard of care by combining medical weight loss, preventative care, and aesthetic treatments to rejuvenate both body and mind. We now offer advanced treatments that assist in your weight loss journey and enhance your overall well-being. Our cutting-edge laser technologies, such as the Nordlys, target vascular issues and improve skin health, supporting your wellness goals. The GentleMax Proprovides effective skin tightening and rejuvenation, helping you feel confident throughout your transformation. The Matrixsystem introduces a new dimension of radiofrequency microneedling, promoting skin rejuvenation. We are excited to provide these comprehensive treatments to our community and look forward to supporting you on your path to optimal health and well-being,” said Dr. Fazeli.For more information about Biolite Wellness’ suite of advanced aesthetic treatments, visit www.biolitewellness.com or call 949-800-8685 in Irvine, CA.About Biolite Wellness:Biolite Wellness recognizes that achieving your health and wellness goals requires a personalized approach. Their concierge holistic services offer tailored, preventative, and aesthetic treatments that refresh both body and mind, typically lasting at least one hour and available by appointment. Designed by their director, Dr. Fazeli, a physician-scientist trained at Harvard and Stanford, these services are customized to meet your unique needs and goals. Biolite is dedicated to prioritizing client satisfaction and maintaining high standards of integrity, empathy, and respect in all they do.Dr. Fazeli, the Founder and Medical Director of Biolite, brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. He earned his M.D. from Stanford University School of Medicine in 2000 and his Ph.D. in Cellular and Developmental Biology from Harvard University in 1997. Beyond his academic and clinical accomplishments, Dr. Fazeli is deeply committed to public service, a key motivation behind the founding of Biolite Wellness. His core values emphasize innovation and community impact, focusing on preventative care to benefit each patient.

