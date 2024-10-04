J.J. Hebert Wins 'Founder of the Year' at Influencer Magazine UK's IMA 2024

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Influencer Magazine Awards (IMA) 2024, hosted by Influencer Magazine UK, celebrated remarkable achievements in entrepreneurship and innovation. J.J. Hebert, bestselling author and founder/CEO of MindStir Media, was awarded "Founder of the Year." The ceremony also recognized winners in various categories, including the highly anticipated "Influencer of the Year," with the event garnering record-breaking votes and over 400 million impressions across multiple platforms. In a significant milestone, Influencer UK also featured its winners on billboards across the US, further highlighting their global influence and success.

Hebert's recognition as "Founder of the Year" underscores his exceptional leadership in the self-publishing industry. MindStir Media has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year, highlighting its remarkable growth and innovative approach to self-publishing. The company continues to empower authors with comprehensive publishing and marketing services, ensuring their success in the literary market.

"I'm honored to receive the 'Founder of the Year' award at IMA 2024," said J.J. Hebert. "This recognition reflects the hard work and passion that goes into everything we do at MindStir Media. We are committed to providing the best possible services for authors."

The IMA 2024 ceremony not only celebrated individual achievements but also showcased the growing impact of influencers and entrepreneurs on a global scale. Influencer Magazine UK is proud to recognize the exceptional talent and dedication of all nominees and winners.

Additionally, the ceremony honored Naveen Kumar Athmakuri with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding innovations in IT product development. For more information and a list of winners, please visit the official website of Influencer Magazine UK.

