AG Yost Honors Local Law Enforcement, Highlights New Training at Reimagined Symposium

(SANDUSKY, Ohio) — Reinforcing the importance of the evolution of police training in an ever-changing society, Attorney General Dave Yost ushered in the first Law Enforcement Training Symposium (LETS) with a nod to the 500+ peace officers attending the two-day exhibition of enhanced trainings and modernized practices.

“You are the bedrock — the foundation of our society — and I want you to know that the people of Ohio appreciate and value you,” Yost said in his opening remarks at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Sandusky. “They know that none of the rest of it matters if you’re not on the job, if you’re not equipped, if you’re not successful in your mission.”

Formerly known as the Law Enforcement Conference, LETS was renamed, relocated and reimagined to advance the attorney general’s goal of providing best-in-class training for Ohio law enforcement both now and in the future. It was organized by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy, a division of the Attorney General’s Office.

The symposium, held Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, featured many firsts, including the ability for officers to complete their mandatory continuing professional training (CPT) on-site in one location.

It also reflected the recommendations of Yost’s Blue Ribbon Task Force on the Future of Police Training by providing immersive experiences with OPOTA’s Virtual Reality program as well as updated curricula in situational decision-making and crisis de-escalation.

This year’s redesigned curricula focused on four law enforcement career tracks as a way of maximizing officers’ time and providing another forum for high-demand courses offered only by OPOTA.

Hear more from the AG: “It’s important that we’re giving them what they want and what they need…”

This year also marked the first presentation of the attorney general’s new Exemplary Response Award, presented during the Distinguished Law Enforcement Awards dinner ceremony to two officers for their separate efforts to rescue civilians, in Akron and in Marlboro Township.

The 2024 awards and their recipients are:

Victoria Allen Civilian Leadership Award

Nicole Banks, Starfish Assignment, Columbus area (Video reaction from Banks, accolades and award presentation are available here.)

Lt. William Parkomaki, Ashtabula Police Department (Video reaction from Parkomaki, accolades and award presentation are available here.)

Lt. Reginald “Rex” Young, Mount Vernon Police Department (Video reaction from Young, accolades and award presentation are available here.)

Detective Brandon Long, Hilliard Division of Police (Video reaction from Long, accolades and award presentation are available here.)

Chief Mike Crispen, Whitehall Division of Police (Accolades and award presentation video are available here.)

ATF Cleveland Group IV - Violent Crime Gun Task Force (Accolades and award presentation video are available here.)

Sgt. Matt Harris, Columbus Division of Police (Accolades and award presentation video are available here.)

Officer Kyle Cunningham, Akron Police Department (Video reaction from Cunningham, explanation of his response, and award presentation are available here.)

Officer Marc Merriweather, Marlboro Township Police Department (Video reaction from Merriweather, explanation of his response, and award presentation are available here.)

Officers Carl Harmon, Ian Mansperger and Jacob Velas, Columbus Division of Police (Accolades and award presentation video are available here.)

To view AG Yost’s remarks in full, click here.

For b-roll of event highlights and workshops, click here.

Still photos of the award winners are available by emailing Kelly.May@OhioAGO.gov.

The event also featured keynote speakers on situational decision-making, ethics and the future of leadership, as well as 27 breakout training workshops presented by experts from throughout Ohio.

For more information about the keynote speakers and breakout sessions, visit the conference website.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kelly May: 614-813-7419

-30-