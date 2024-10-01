Maryland’s Best Rolls Out Year Two of “Take A Bite of Maryland”- featuring Apple Buddy!

October 1, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 1, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture Maryland’s Best program has announced Governor Wes Moore is again declaring October as “Maryland Apple Month” (but don’t worry pumpkins, we love you too!). New this year to the “Take a Bite of Maryland” promotion is Apple Buddy, a fun character developed to encourage Marylanders to get out and explore Maryland’s apple orchards!

This fall, simply download and print Apple Buddy from our marylandsbest.net, decorate, and snap a photo of him at your favorite orchard. Share your photo on Maryland’s Best social media or by email for a chance to win exciting apple-themed prizes! Winners will be randomly selected throughout October. For complete details on how to enter and contest rules, please visit marylandsbest.net.

“Going to orchards is a great way to celebrate the season and be immersed in everything our farmers live and breathe,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Not only will you get access to the freshest apples possible, you’ll also have the chance to make memories with your family which is at the core of agriculture. Pun intended.”

October is peak apple season in Maryland and orchardists around the state are growing more than 20 different apple varieties, including Gala, Honeycrisp, Fuji, Pink Lady, and Evercrisp. More information on Maryland apple varieties and where to find them is available on the Maryland Apple Promotion Board’s website.

Home to 205 farms that grow apples, many Maryland orchards are also open to the public for pick-your-own experiences and other agri-tourism activities. To find local orchards that offer pick-your-own apples, and to find out more about Apple Month events taking place throughout October, including events at Enoch Pratt Library, please visit Maryland’s Best website.

For more information on Maryland Apple Month, contact Maryland’s Best Director of Special Projects Kristin Hanna at marylands.best@maryland.gov or 410-991-3968.

# # #



Follow Maryland’s Best on @mdsbest on Instagram and Twitter and @mdsbestag on Facebook. Photos are available here.