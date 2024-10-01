Small Equine and Livestock Operations Now Eligible for Conservation Funding 

October 1, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 1, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced that cost-share funding to install a range of popular best management practices is now available for small-scale equine and livestock operations with at least 1,000 pounds of live animal weight. This expansion of the Maryland Agricultural Water Quality Cost-Share (MACS) Program extends the popular conservation assistance program to these smaller farms. Previously, participation in MACS was limited to operations with 8,000 or more pounds of live animal weight.

“We are actively seeking out and working with small farms to get them the financial assistance they need to improve the natural resources that support their operations,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Erosion and runoff are issues that all equine and livestock operations—large and small—face. We are excited to expand our conservation programs to help everyone do their part to protect the natural resources we all depend on.”

MACS currently funds 40 conservation practices that help farmers and landowners reduce soil erosion, manage animal manure, and control nutrient runoff to protect the health of local streams and the Chesapeake Bay, as well as mitigate impacts associated with climate change. The program provides up to 100% cost-share for high-priority practices such as forest buffers and stream exclusion fencing.

Examples of qualifying conservation practices that benefit equine and livestock operations include:

Watering Facilities – Up to 87.5% cost-share

Pasture Management – Up to 87.5% cost-share

Animal Waste Storage Structures – Up to 87.5% cost-share

Heavy Use Area Protection – Up to 87.5% cost-share

Roof Runoff Structures – Up to 87.5% cost-share

Stream Exclusion Fencing – Up to 100% cost-share

Interior Pasture Fencing – Up to 50% cost-share

Since 1984, MACS has helped thousands of farmers protect natural resources on their farms, safeguard local water quality, and enhance the health of their livestock. Please contact your local soil conservation district to learn more about our conservation grants for small equine and livestock operations. Additional information for equine operations can be found on MDA’s Horse Outreach Workgroup website.

