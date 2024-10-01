Disability Attorney Jason Newfield Surpasses $300 million Recovered and Secured

Newfield Law Group Jason Newfield Esq.

Disability attorney Jason Newfield surpasses $300M in recoveries, securing over $2.5M in monthly benefits. His fee structure prioritizes client returns.

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After reviewing calculations during the holiday weekend, Disability Attorney Jason Newfield was pleased to learn that Newfield Law Group’s recovery for clients has surpassed the $300 million mark over the 20+ years representing insureds with long term disability insurance claims.On a monthly basis, Newfield Law Group is delivering ongoing monthly benefits to hundreds of clients in an amount greater than $2.5 million dollars. Many of these clients have been working with the firm since the early 2000s, while others have worked with Jason Newfield for a decade or longer, and their benefits have been insulated over the years through Mr. Newfield’s ongoing involvement (albeit minimal) in managing the clients’ claims. For little or no money, these clients continue to enjoy the protection of Mr. Newfield as the point of contact and ongoing guidance for their claims.In securing these benefits for clients, Mr. Newfield has worked in a number of capacities and at different times within the disability claim process.•Preparation of claim support for initial claim filing.•Claim involvement during claim process.•Appeals of denied or terminated claims.•Resolution of disputed claims via mediation or informal resolution.•Litigation in state and federal court.•Resolution for lump sum of paid claim.Many of Jason Newfield’s clients wisely engaged him at the beginning of the process, BEFORE they filed a claim, to allow his experience to guide them through the potential pitfalls of the claim process. This has allowed the firm to identify issues and resolved them in advance, rather than be taken by surprise and need to fix a problem. Many of Mr. Newfield’s clients have been on claim with tax-free benefits for a dozen or more years, as a result of his leveraging their policy terms to secure the benefits they were promised.Newfield Law Group’s fee structure has always been designed with clients’ needs in mind. Long ago, Mr. Newfield determined long ago to structure fees to allow our client’s financial return to be maximized. The firm rarely works on a contingency fee so that clients’ return on their investments is the priority. This fee structure is such that Newfield Law Group is paid for its time, which allows clients to enjoy the vast majority of their disability benefits, rather than being tied up with a lifetime of ongoing monthly financial obligations.Because Mr. Newfield works on an hourly basis, the limited work he does monthly for the majority of his clients comes at a minimal cost to them, while they receive their full benefits.Having litigated cases in state and federal court over the past 20+ years, coupled with hundreds of initial claim filings for claimant working in occupations ranging from surgeons to dentists, to C-suite executives, and the employees who work at Fortune 1000 companies in all capacities, Newfield Law Group provides clients with monthly benefits of several million dollars each month in aggregate.About Us: Situated in Melville, New York, Jason Newfield, Esq . is a renowned national disability insurance lawyer, offering robust legal representation across various disability and long-term care issues and situations. His vast experience has led to many successful case resolutions, claim approvals and client satisfaction. Martindale-Hubbellhas rated Mr. Newfield an AVPreeminent 5 out of 5 attorney, its highest possible designation. Super Lawyers has named Mr. Newfield to its select list of New York-metro attorneys for twelve years and he enjoys a 5 star rating from legal rating service Avvo and a 4.9 rating from legal rating service Avvo and a 4.9 rating from Google My Business.

