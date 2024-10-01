Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos Achieves Top Ranking in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos , a collection of exclusive-use beach houses and villas across North Shore, Long Bay, and Grace Bay, has been ranked third in Condé Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Awards World Resorts - Atlantic Islands. More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the United States submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector."We are thrilled to be recognized by Condé Nast Traveler's readers as one of the top resorts in the Atlantic Islands,” said Vasco Borges, CEO of Beach Enclave. “It is a testament to our commitment to providing our guests with exceptional service and unforgettable experiences. This honor reflects the dedication of our entire team in creating a truly luxurious and personalized stay for each of our visitors."This accolade comes as Beach Enclave continues to expand its portfolio with the highly anticipated November opening of The Reserve at Grace Bay, featuring three beach front villas on nearly five acres of land on Grace Bay Beach giving guests the chance to experience ultra-luxe privacy in a pristine setting. Designed by the acclaimed Jacobsen Arquitetura, each villa ranges from 9,424 to 10,696 square feet and includes seven bedrooms and multiple bathrooms featuring high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, providing stunning views of the beach and surrounding landscape for a gentle immersion with nature. The Reserve emphasizes privacy through a wide range of exclusive-use amenities and activities for active guests. These include a 4,500 square-foot golf-green complex with four tee boxes, a 1,000-foot putting green, two tennis courts with shaded pavilions and ball machines, a padel court, a pickleball court, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a half basketball court. Further, each villa is equipped with non-motorized water sports equipment, including kayaks, paddle boards, and snorkeling gear. Emphasizing the Beach Enclave concept to offer tailored experiences for guests, The Reserve will experience a fully staffed luxury stay, including private chef services for all meals, a personal butler, housekeeping, and a dedicated water sports team.For renderings of The Reserve, please click here About Beach Enclave:Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos, consistently ranked #1 in the Caribbean and named in the top 1% of hotels worldwide by TripAdvisor, is committed to curating personalized resort experiences on the renowned island of Providenciales in Turks and Caicos. Embracing the unique charm of North Shore's secluded beaches, Long Bay's adventurous water sports hub, and the globally acclaimed splendor of Grace Bay, Beach Enclave offers guests a luxury-driven experience.Beach Enclave’s villas and beach houses, located within private communities, merge seamlessly with the natural beauty, embodying the authentic island ambiance. Delivering customized amenities, such as private airport transfers, exhilarating water sports, and daily complimentary yoga classes, the Beach Enclave team is versatile, exceeding guest expectations by catering to multifaceted needs.At the heart of Beach Enclave is their commitment to sustainability. Each villa reflects balance through comfort, style, and a sustainable, low-density model. As Beach Enclave continues to innovate and expand, they persistently uphold their commitment to exclusivity, authenticity, care, and sustainability.

