Travel and Tourism Spending Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come: Expedia, Booking Holdings, TUI, Airbnb

Travel and Tourism Spending Market

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Travel and Tourism Spending market to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during forecast period of 2024-2030.

Stay up to date with Travel and Tourism Spending Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Latest Released Global Travel and Tourism Spending market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Travel and Tourism Spending market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Global Travel and Tourism Spending market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Expedia Group (United States), Booking Holdings (United States), American Express Global Business Travel (United States), TUI Group (Germany), Trip.com Group (China), Airbnb (United States), Carnival Corporation & plc (United States), Marriott International (United States), Hilton Worldwide Holdings (United States), Accor (France). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are InterContinental Hotels Group (United Kingdom), Hyatt Hotels Corporation (United States), Hertz Global Holdings (United States), Thomas Cook Group (United Kingdom), Royal Caribbean Group (United States).According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Travel and Tourism Spending market to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during forecast period of 2024-2030. Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-travel-and-tourism-spending-market?utm_source=Vishwanath_EINNews&utm_id=Vishwanath DefinitionThe Travel and Tourism Spending Market includes the expenditure by both domestic and international tourists on various aspects of travel such as transportation, accommodation, food and beverage, entertainment, and retail. This market is driven by the growing middle class, increasing disposable income, and improved accessibility of travel destinations. Post-pandemic recovery, demand for leisure travel, business travel, and the rise of sustainable tourism are contributing to the market's growth. The market faces challenges such as geopolitical tensions, fluctuating exchange rates, and environmental concerns, which are being mitigated by the adoption of digital technologies and personalized travel experiences.Major Highlights of the Global Travel and Tourism Spending Market report released by HTF MIGlobal Travel and Tourism Spending Market Breakdown by Type (Domestic tourism, International tourism) by Travel Purpose (Leisure tourism, Business tourism, Medical tourism, Cultural and heritage tourism) by Travel Type (Group travel, Solo travel, Family travel) by Age Group (Below 30 years, 30 to 41 years, 42 to 49 years, 50 years and above) by Service Type (Accommodation, Transportation, Food and Beverages, Entertainment and Recreation, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)Travel and Tourism Spending Market Driver• Increasing disposable profits allows greater people to spend the funds for journey, thus increasing tourismSWOT Analysis on Global Travel and Tourism Spending PlayersIn addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Regulation Analysis• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global Travel and Tourism Spending• Regulation and its Implications• Other Compliances FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability) Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Expedia Group (United States), Booking Holdings (United States), American Express Global Business Travel (United States), TUI Group (Germany), Trip.com Group (China), Airbnb (United States), Carnival Corporation & plc (United States), Marriott International (United States), Hilton Worldwide Holdings (United States), Accor (France). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are InterContinental Hotels Group (United Kingdom), Hyatt Hotels Corporation (United States), Hertz Global Holdings (United States), Thomas Cook Group (United Kingdom), Royal Caribbean Group (United States)..Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)Some Extracts from Global Travel and Tourism Spending Market Study Table of ContentGlobal Travel and Tourism Spending Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Domestic tourism, International tourism] in 2024Global Travel and Tourism Spending Market by Application/End Users [by Travel Purpose (Leisure tourism, Business tourism, Medical tourism, Cultural and heritage tourism)]Global Travel and Tourism Spending Sales and Growth Rate (2024-2030)Global Travel and Tourism Spending Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and ApplicationGlobal Travel and Tourism Spending (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis........and view more in the complete table of Contents

