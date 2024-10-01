AUTOMATION WORKZ introducing NOW & LATER Program Leading to FREE Middle-Skills Training

Attend Short-term training NOW, Guaranteed FREE Long-term Training 1 year LATER.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automation Workz leapfrogs front-liners (those employed in factory, logistics, customer service, restaurant, retail and healthcare jobs) into higher-paying tech careers via tech certification training."Our highest graduate is earning $166,000 after a journey of several years training and job movement. everyone wants to earn over six-figures but want to complete the process in chunks while they work a job. We have created our newest promotion to allow them to do so., states Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO.The Automation Workz newest promotion, NOW & LATER, allows potential learners to commit to attend a 3-month Introduction to IoT (Internet of Things) course NOW and enroll into the AI & Data Analytics Cybersecurity Ops/ Network Technician/ Tech Project Management training program 1 year LATER.We had 3 workforce development learners, who enrolled and completed the Introduction to IoT (Internet of Things). Learners complete activities in computer hardware/ software basics, computer networking/ internet installation, Python, Javascript, AI, Excel as well as social skills. They are prepared for Level 1 Tech Support and internet installation jobs earning $20-$25 per hour We created this program for beginners with no tech experience as an on-ramp to tech careers.At the end of Introduction to IoT (Internet of Things) course, all 3 workforce development learners inquired whether they could continue their studies with Automation Workz. We allowed them to do so FREE of CHARGE within 1 year of completing their 3-month program. All three returned within 90 days and they are doing extremely well in Cybersecurity Ops and AI & Data Analytics. They have the opportunity to prepare for a higher-level career and income without stress of a formal commitment.Our Programs taught fully via classes 3 hours a week on Zoom utilizing video games, digital simulations and virtual internships include:IoT Tech Support that prepares for Tech Support careers12-week programNetwork Technician that prepares for Networking/ IT Analyst careers36-week programTech Project Manager that prepares for Project Manager careers36-week programAI & Data Analytics that prepares for AI & Data Analyst careers42-week programCybersecurity Operations that prepares for Cybersecurity Analyst/Data Center careers48-week programMany young people are afraid to commit to a long-term program although that is where skills that pay the bills is learned . With NOW & LATER young people get the best of both worlds - A SHORT-TERM COMMITMENT NOW, earning $20-$25 per hour with a FREE option to a longer-term middle-skills career training LATER, earning $25-40 per hour.Learners must attend our orientation, complete admissions process and secure funding for the Intro to IoT course to be eligible for the FREE Long term training. Our programs qualify for workforce development funding, like Michigan Works, Promise Zone funding, like Battle Creek Legacy Scholars and Corporate Tuition Plans. APPLY HERE https://autoworkz.org/application/ Next Cohort begins 10/14/2024

