Bitwave Receives Educational Grant from Arbitrum to Launch NASBA-Licensed Course Series for LATAM Finance Professionals

Educational initiative to provide Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for finance leaders managing on-chain activity

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitwave , the leading enterprise finance platform for digital assets, is thrilled to announce it has received an educational funding grant from the Arbitrum Grant Program. On-chain finance teams will soon be able to earn valuable NASBA-licensed Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit while mastering digital asset tracking, management, and reporting skills on Arbitrum.



This award will support Bitwave in creating an exclusive educational video series in both English and Spanish. Finance professionals can earn up to three hours of CPE credit while gaining practical knowledge to enhance their on-chain finance operations.

“We are proud to partner with Arbitrum to launch this new educational initiative. This program will not only provide valuable resources for businesses but also strengthen the entire Arbitrum ecosystem with best-in-class operational skills,” said Amy Kalnoki, Co-Founder and COO of Bitwave.

“On-chain finance teams face a complex and growing regulatory challenge. Our goal is to empower leading organizations with the resources they need to confidently manage, track, and optimize their digital assets.”

As a proud partner in the Arbitrum ecosystem, Bitwave’s direct integration with Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova enables leading on-chain projects to streamline their accounting, tax, and financial workflows.

What to Expect from the Program

Arbitrum-Specific Content: Tailored for projects built on Arbitrum, the video series will provide insights into the nuances of on-chain transaction management, reporting, and compliance.

Multilingual Access: To support professionals across Latin America, English and Spanish-language content will be developed, ensuring accessibility for the active LATAM audience.

Flexible Learning Formats: Bitwave’s certification platform, Bitwave University , will offer learners the choice between live webinars or on-demand lessons, enabling flexible, self-paced learning.

CPE Credit: As a NASBA-licensed provider, Bitwave’s courses will provide teams with recognized industry credentials.

Practical Guidance: The program will feature expert guest speakers and real-world use cases to ensure practical skills that can be applied immediately.



This new educational initiative will deepen Bitwave’s commitment to helping Arbitrum projects succeed.

Sign Up for Updates

Finance teams eager to take advantage of this exciting educational opportunity can sign up today to receive notifications about the launch of Bitwave’s NASBA-licensed Arbitrum course series.

For more information about Bitwave and its role in simplifying digital asset financial operations, visit www.bitwave.io .

About Bitwave

Bitwave is the #1 digital asset sub-ledger and on-chain finance platform. Built for enterprises and institutions, Bitwave delivers the reliability, security, and control demanded by today’s leading finance teams.

Bitwave automates on-chain accounting workflows, streamlines regulatory compliance, and simplifies tax reporting complexity with a comprehensive, audit-ready platform. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies and pioneering crypto-native projects, Bitwave enables the digital asset economy with scalable financial operations.

For more information, visit bitwave.io.

